Ravens' Lamar Jackson expresses frustration after playoff failure: 'Tired of being right there'

It’s another year in which Lamar Jackson put together an MVP-type season, but the Baltimore Ravens can only muster one playoff win and have failed to get to the Super Bowl.

The Ravens fell to the Buffalo Bills, 27-25, on Sunday night in the AFC Divisional Round. Jackson led the Bills on a comeback and got them to within a two-point conversion of tying the game. Jackson’s pass to Mark Andrews was a little off the mark, and the star tight end was unable to haul the pass in.

While fans zeroed in on Andrews’ mistakes, the Ravens had three costly turnovers in the game. Jackson had an interception as well as a fumble. Andrews also fumbled the ball after catching a pass. Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard punched the ball out of his grasp.

After the game, Jackson expressed that he was tired of the mistakes.

"We’ve got to get over this," Jackson said. "Because we’re right there. I’m tired of being right there. We need to punch that ticket."

He refused to blame Andrews for the team’s loss.

"I don’t think it’s his fault," Jackson added. "All of us played a factor in the game. It’s a team effort. We’re not going to put that on Mark. Because he’s been battling all season. All the great things he’s been doing all season.

"It don’t always go our way. We win as a team. But the times when it’s not going our way, we need to figure that out."

Baltimore had one of the best seasons in franchise history. They gained the third-most yards in NFL history and became the first team to hit 4,000 passing and 3,000 rushing yards in a single season. The team also had the league’s best rush defense.

Jackson’s postseason record drops to 3-5 and 1-5 when he has a turnover.

