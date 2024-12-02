Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Ravens

Ravens' Lamar Jackson admits mom wanted him to run more in loss to Eagles: 'She just cussed me out'

Jackson made 36 passing attempts and only 8 running attempts

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Lamar Jackson seemed to find an edge against the Philadelphia Eagles with his ability to run the ball, but the Baltimore Ravens ultimately failed to come away with the victory on Sunday evening.

Jackson threw the ball 36 times – the most since an October loss to the Cleveland Browns, when he threw the ball 38 times. He ran the ball eight times for 76 yards.

Lamar Jackson stiff arm

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, is pressured by Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, #93, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

He told reporters after the game he got an earful from his mother, Felicia Jones, about not running the ball more in the loss.

"My momma just told me that. She just cussed me out," he said, via the Ravens’ website. "I'm mad. We're going to get after it. I'm not going to lie to you, we're going to get after it. I can't wait for this bye to get on. We got the Giants coming up, I'm ready to go.

Lamar Jackson scrambles

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, #8, scrambles with Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams, #93, chasing him during the first half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

"She said there were lanes I should have taken and ran. I was just trying to let guys develop routes. We had developing routes. I was just trying to go through my progression, but yeah, she [was] right."

Jackson added he felt like the team left a lot of scoring on the table.

The reigning NFL MVP fell to 23-2 against the NFC as a starter.

Lamar Jackson warms up

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson works out prior to an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024 in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

"The front just kept at it, that’s it. We didn’t keep a spy on him, we didn’t do anything extra," Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.