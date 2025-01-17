Ravens, Bills brace for frigid temps and possible snow in AFC divisional round matchup

The Buffalo Bills and the Baltimore Ravens face off in the most anticipated game of the NFL’s divisional round matchups this weekend. But Sunday’s contest will have an added layer of difficulty due to frigid temps and winter weather conditions expected around kickoff.

The Bills host the Ravens in Buffalo at 6:30 p.m., and players can expect a not-so-warm welcome when they arrive at Highmark Stadium.

FOX Weather reports freezing temperatures in the mid-teens with snow expected throughout the game. An arctic blast is expected to hit the area early Sunday morning and last throughout next week.

According to the National Weather Service Buffalo, the wind chill could reach single digits by kickoff, the beginning of a cold front that is expected to get significantly colder in the days that follow.

While the Bills are no stranger to the winter conditions, the Ravens seem optimistic about their chances.

"You have to operate under duress. The duress of the opponent, it's also the duress of the environment. And it’s really the noise as much as anything, especially for the offense," Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh said this week.

"But that’s a two-way street. We have it at our stadium — our defense has to operate that way, too. Both groups have to deal with communication, with noise."

Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey said he’s looking forward to the snow, adding, "It gets cold enough in Baltimore, so I don’t think it will be much different."

Sunday’s game will have an additional layer of interest because Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen are considered the favorites for this year’s league MVP.

Earlier this season, the Bills struggled to stop Derrick Henry, who ran for 199 yards, including an explosive 87-yard touchdown run in the Ravens' 35-10 win. But the Ravens are not far removed from the heartbreak of a 2020 divisional round loss to Buffalo.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.