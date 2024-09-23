Rams' Sean McVay gives 2-word reaction to dramatic win over 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams won a wild one over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening.

With 55 seconds left in the game, Xavier Smith returned a 49ers punt 38 yards to midfield. Matthew Stafford then threw an incomplete pass to Colby Parkinson, but three flags were thrown on the play, including a defensive pass interference penalty.

It moved the ball from midfield to the 49ers’ 25-yard line. Rams running back Kyren Williams rushed for six more yards to set up a Joshua Karty go-ahead field goal.

Los Angeles won the game 27-24.

Rams head coach Sean McVay zipped into the press room with reporters and had a two-word reaction to what transpired in the final minute of the game.

"Holy s---," he said.

"… What a job by our group. Just continuing to battle, continuing to fight," McVay continued. "There’s a lot of guts. There’s a lot of resilience in this group. And it’s just one game, but I’m really proud of ‘em."

Los Angeles scored 13 points in the fourth quarter to get the epic victory and survived a massive showing from quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Jauan Jennings, as they played without stars Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

Purdy was 22-of-30 with three touchdown passes and 292 passing yards. Jennings had 11 catches for 175 yards and caught each of Purdy’s touchdown passes. Jennings only had two touchdown catches over the last two seasons.

Stafford, the Super Bowl champion veteran, showed his perseverance. He had 221 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Williams also had two rushing touchdowns.

Both teams are 1-2 on the season.