SMU Mustangs

PETA calls on SMU to end live mascot program ahead of Peruna’s appearance ACC title game

Peruna IX, a colt, has been the SMU mascot since 2011

Paulina Dedaj
SMU football team will be traveling to Charlotte, North Carolina with reinforcements for Saturday night’s Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against Clemson. But not everyone is onboard with the latest roster addition. 

SMU announced earlier this week that the team mascot, Peruna, will make the journey with the team to support the Mustangs as they try to remain perfect through conference play and secure a spot in the newly expanded College Football Playoffs.

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings

SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) reacts to showing a touchdown pass to teammate wide receiver Derrick McFall (20) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against California, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Dallas.  (AP Photo/LM Otero)

But People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) fired off a letter to SMU President R. Gerald Turner on Friday urging the university "to cancel the senseless stunt and put an end to the school’s archaic tradition of having a live mascot." 

"Ponies are prey animals whose instinct is to panic and flee from startling noises, yet SMU plans to parade this pony like a toy in front of a stadium full of screaming fans, noisemakers, and a band," PETA Senior Vice President Kathy Guillermo said in a statement. 

"PETA is urging SMU to consider Peruna IX’s perspective, cancel this appearance, and leave ponies in peace by ending the school’s live mascot program."

Peruna runs across the field

Southern Methodist Mustangs mascot Peruna runs across the field during a college football game between Southern Methodist Mustangs and Prairie View Am Panthers on Sept. 16, 2023, at Gerald Ford Stadium in Dallas, TX.  (Christopher Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In a post on X, PETA said "ponies are living individuals, NOT props for your championship game," adding that exposing the animal to the packed crowd at Bank of America Stadium is "cruel & senseless." 

Despite the protest, Peruna IX will be in Charlotte on Saturday night.  

Peruna IX, a colt, has been the SMU mascot since 2011. SMU’s first live mascot appeared in 1932 and, for the first 60 years or so, Peruna would charge the field after every SMU touchdown. Now Peruna leads the team onto the field and runs between quarters. 

Peruna runS on the field

FILE - SMU Mustangs mascot Peruna runs on the field before the game against the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Oct. 5, 2019. (Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports)

Saturday’s ACC title game kicks off at 8 p.m. Eastern.

