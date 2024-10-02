Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Pelicans

Pelicans' Zion Williamson walks out of press conference after Kendrick Lamar question

Williamson is coming off a career year

Ryan Gaydos
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson appeared to cut his time with reporters short Monday after he was asked a question about Kendrick Lamar.

Williamson was asked why Lamar’s music was left off his offseason workout playlist, and it caught the forward off guard.

Zion Williamson smiles

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson talks to the media during the team's media day at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.  (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

"Jesus Christ," Williamson said. "What makes you … Before we go to the first part of the question, what made you ask that second question?"

The reporter said he felt like there were only "two good songs" on Williamson’s playlist while Lamar’s dis tracks against his rival hip-hop artist Drake were supposedly the songs of the summer — "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us."

Kendrick Lamar at the VMAs

Kendrick Lamar arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

"I hear you, but, you know, you’re entitled to your opinion. I’m entitled to mine," Williamson said. "But, saying that, come on, it’s Kendrick Lamar. Like, I really got to sit up here and talk about how good of an artist he is."

Williamson laughed as he left the podium.

Complex Sports noted that the playlist was first mentioned earlier in the press conference. To Williamson’s credit, he said he had been listening to Notorious B.I.G., Nas and Curren$y.

Zion Williamson poses

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson poses for a photograph during the team's media day at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.  (David Grunfeld/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)

Williamson is coming off a season in which he played a career-high 70 games. He averaged 22.9 points and 5.8 rebounds. The Pelicans were 49-33 last season and earned a playoff spot as the No. 7 seed but were swept by the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.