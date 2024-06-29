Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Clippers

Paul George declines $48.7M option with Clippers, becoming free agent: reports

George requested a trade to LA in 2019

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
The NBA free agent market just got very interesting.

Paul George, who was set to earn $48.7 million in the 2024-25 season, has reportedly opted out of his final season with the Los Angeles Clippers and become a free agent.

There is still a chance the sides will work out a deal, but he is apparently set on meeting with two other teams.

Paul George looks up on court

Paul George of the LA Clippers during a game against the Portland Trail Blazers March 19, 2023, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Ore. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reports say after he meets with the Clippers, George will also sit down with the Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic, both of whom made the playoffs last season.

George, 34, had the best shooting season of his career, setting career highs in field goal percentage (47.1%), 3-point percentage (41.3%) and free throw percentage (90.7%). He averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game en route to his ninth All-Star nod.

George and the Clippers were bounced in the first round of the playoffs by the eventual Western Conference champions, the Dallas Mavericks.

His 74 games were his most since joining the Clippers in 2019.

The Sixers could have fared better last season had 2022-23 MVP Joel Embiid been healthy. The Magic are a young, up-and-coming squad that made the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

George suddenly becomes the hottest free agent on the market, assuming LeBron James stays with the Lakers after opting out of his deal.

Paul George talks to Luka Doncic

Paul George, left, of the LA Clippers, consoles Luka Dončić of the Dallas Mavericks after defeating the Dallas Mavericks 126-111 in Game 7 of the first round of the NBA Western Conference playoffs at the Staples Center in Los Angeles June 6, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

If he went to the City of Brotherly Love, he'd form a big three with Embiid and budding star Tyrese Maxey. Orlando has 2022 first overall pick Paolo Banchero and 2021 fifth overall selection Jalen Suggs. 

George teamed up with Kawhi Leonard and James Harden last season, but Leonard had a nagging knee injury that forced him to miss playoff time. Harden performed well, but the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Dončić proved too much for the Clippers.

The Clippers are moving to a new arena next season, but who knows if George will be calling it home?

James Harden and Paul George talk on court

James Harden (1) and Paul George (13) of the Los Angeles Clippers talk during A game against the Sacramento Kings Nov. 29, 2023, at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. (Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images)

Paul was the 10th pick of the 2010 draft by the Indiana Pacers but was traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2017. Two years later, he requested to be traded to southern California.

