Pat Mahomes Sr. claims he was victimized by social media hack after perceived Bills insult

Pat Mahomes Sr., the father of two-time NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, is back in the spotlight.

The elder Mahomes contends he was not responsible for a recent comment posted to his social media account, which appeared to reference the Buffalo Bills.

"Today is a great day to not be from Buffalo," Mahomes Sr.'s X account said after the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Bills in Sunday's AFC championship game.

The former MLB pitcher later took to his Instagram account to try and clear the air by asserting he was the victim of a social media hack.

"Haven’t been on Twitter/X in years," Mahomes Sr. wrote. "My account was hacked and I do not have access to it. Pls disregard any tweets from @pmahomes."

He added another statement to his Instagram account.

"Attention: Patrick Mahomes Sr.’s X account has been compromised," the Instagram post said. "The Mahomes family holds the utmost respect for the Buffalo Bills organization and the #BillsMafia fan base. We are actively working to resolve this issue. Thank you for your understanding."

Mahomes Sr. also offered an apology in an Instagram story post, writing, "Sorry for the misunderstanding. Would never."

The account in question appears to have been moderately active over the past several months after an extended period of virtually no posts dating back to December 2022. The account has shared about six posts since June 2024.

It was unclear whether any of the six most recent posts were compromised.

Some of the account's previous posts reference MLB icon Willie Mays. The baseball legend died at the age of 93 in June. The social media page also features pictures of the elder Mahomes wearing his Minnesota Twins jersey and the Chiefs quarterback when he was a baby.

This is not the first time Mahomes Sr. has made headlines. In August 2024, he pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated and was sentenced to five years probation.

Tyler, Texas, news station KLTV reported that Mahomes Sr. would have to continue attending Alcoholics Anonymous meetings as a condition of the deal. He also had to serve 10 days in jail.

Police footage obtained by TMZ last year showed Pat Mahomes Sr. pleading with officers and mentioning his son's name multiple times during a February 2024 arrest.

"Can I say one thing?" Mahomes Sr. said. "My son is getting ready to play in the f---ing Super Bowl."

