Panthers' Sam Franklin Jr restrained from running to Bucs locker room, sends threat to player in video

Carolina Panthers captain Sam Franklin Jr. had to be restrained from running toward the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' locker room following an overtime loss to his team's NFC South rival.

Franklin was specifically frustrated with Bucs linebacker Jose Ramirez, who he called out in a video that has now gone viral on social media.

"Hey, tell 33 imma see his a--," Franklin was heard yelling toward other Bucs players. "On my grave, boy!"

It’s unclear what exactly led Franklin to get this angry, as a Panthers staffer had to push him back toward their locker room.

But the animosity between these rivals was also seen in a separate video where veteran Bucs wide receiver Sterling Shepard was shouting expletives toward the Panthers’ locker room immediately after Franklin’s outburst.

All of this transpired after a thrilling end to this rivalry matchup, which needed extra time to find a winner. The Bucs would eventually kick a game-winning field goal for the 26-23 victory, but it appeared the Panthers were going to win it all when they got the ball following Chase McLaughlin’s missed 55-yarder earlier in overtime.

However, Chuba Hubbard, who has had a breakout season with Carolina and has been one of their driving forces on offense despite their 3-9 record, fumbled in Tampa Bay territory, and Yaya Diaby recovered the loose ball to give the Bucs another crack at winning the game.

Rachaad White made it so with a long run to get deep into Panthers’ territory, and McLaughlin didn’t miss his second chance, this time from 30 yards out, to win the game.

With the victory, the Bucs are now in a first-place tie for the NFC South lead with the Atlanta Falcons, who lost to the Los Angeles Chargers earlier Sunday.

We saw tons of skirmishes and altercations this weekend in the college football world during their rivalry week, but as the regular season enters the homestretch, the stakes of each game matter that much more.

Clearly, the heat of competition on the field spilled over into the tunnel for this fierce rivalry.

