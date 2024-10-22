Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton involved in car crash with family; no one needed emergency medical transport

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday night that starting quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car crash.

Dalton’s family — wife, three children and dog — were all in the car with him, though no emergency medical transport was needed for anyone.

"Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel. Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel," the Panthers announced.

Dalton has been the Panthers’ starting quarterback since head coach Dave Canales went away from 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young ahead of Week 3.

Dalton had quite the first start for Carolina, throwing for three touchdowns and 319 yards to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders.

But the Panthers have been on a four-game losing streak since then, as Dalton has thrown for a combined four touchdowns compared to six interceptions over that span.

Carolina’s most recent loss was a blowout on the road against the Washington Commanders, where Marcus Mariota had to take over for an injured Jayden Daniels. Still, the Commanders had an easy road to victory with a 40-7 final score.

With a 1-4 record as a starter this season, Dalton has totaled 989 yards with seven touchdowns to six interceptions, while completing 66.3% of his passes.

Canales noted that Dalton, despite the team’s record, will remain the team’s starter heading into Week 8 against the Denver Broncos on the road.

