Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Carolina Panthers

Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton involved in car crash with family; no one needed emergency medical transport

Panthers say Andy Dalton is being evaluated by the team's medical personnel

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 22 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday night that starting quarterback Andy Dalton was involved in a car crash. 

Dalton’s family — wife, three children and dog — were all in the car with him, though no emergency medical transport was needed for anyone. 

"Neither Dalton nor his family were transported by emergency medical personnel. Dalton is being evaluated by team medical personnel," the Panthers announced.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Andy Dalton throws pass

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) sets back to pass the ball in the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.  (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

Dalton has been the Panthers’ starting quarterback since head coach Dave Canales went away from 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young ahead of Week 3. 

Dalton had quite the first start for Carolina, throwing for three touchdowns and 319 yards to defeat the Las Vegas Raiders. 

2025 SUPER BOWL ODDS: CHIEFS HOLD STEADY, RAVENS CLOSING IN

But the Panthers have been on a four-game losing streak since then, as Dalton has thrown for a combined four touchdowns compared to six interceptions over that span. 

Andy Dalton throws pass

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) throws the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Carolina’s most recent loss was a blowout on the road against the Washington Commanders, where Marcus Mariota had to take over for an injured Jayden Daniels. Still, the Commanders had an easy road to victory with a 40-7 final score.

With a 1-4 record as a starter this season, Dalton has totaled 989 yards with seven touchdowns to six interceptions, while completing 66.3% of his passes. 

Andy Dalton runs off field

Carolina Panthers quarterback Andy Dalton (14) runs off the field at halftime of an NFL football game against the Washington Commanders, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, in Landover, Md.  (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Canales noted that Dalton, despite the team’s record, will remain the team’s starter heading into Week 8 against the Denver Broncos on the road. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.