Panthers hold off Oilers for Stanley Cup Game 3 win, one victory from title

The Florida Panthers took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup final on Thursday night, hanging on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3.

The Oilers faced a steep climb to get back into the game in the third period down 4-1 but they almost pulled it off. Philip Broberg scored about six minutes into the period while Ryan McLeod redirected one past Sergei Bobrovsky at the 14:43 mark to amp up the pressure on Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As Edmonton added the sixth man onto the ice, they couldn’t get another puck past "Bob." Florida moved one win away from winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Florida started the scoring at the 18:58 mark in the first period with a Sam Reinhart goal – his ninth of the postseason. Oilers winger William Foegele tied the game early in the period. But a few mistakes from Edmonton allowed Florida to take advantage.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner couldn’t control the puck in his own zone and Panthers winger Vladamir Tarasenko netted the go-ahead score. The Panthers were far from finished at that point.

NHL PROSPECT SAYS TEAM ASKED HIM WHAT HIS UBER RATING, SNAPCHAT SCORES WERE AHEAD OF DRAFT

Sam Bennett put one past Skinner at 12:57 and Aleksander Barkov got a bit of a revenge goal on the Oilers after leaving Game 2 following a questionable high hit from Leon Draisaitl.

Despite allowing three goals, Bobrovsky finished with 32 saves to has inched the Panthers to glory. Skinner had 19 saves in the game.

Oilers star Connor McDavid got into the points column with an assists on the Broberg and McLeod goals. But he was still held goal-less.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 – and the potential sweep for the Panthers – will begin on Saturday night.