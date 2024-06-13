Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs

Panthers hold off Oilers for Stanley Cup Game 3 win, one victory from title

Panthers won the game 4-3

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 13

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Florida Panthers took a commanding 3-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup final on Thursday night, hanging on to defeat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 in Game 3.

The Oilers faced a steep climb to get back into the game in the third period down 4-1 but they almost pulled it off. Philip Broberg scored about six minutes into the period while Ryan McLeod redirected one past Sergei Bobrovsky at the 14:43 mark to amp up the pressure on Florida.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sergei Bobrovsky makes a save

Florida Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky (72) makes a save against the Edmonton Oilers during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, June 13, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

As Edmonton added the sixth man onto the ice, they couldn’t get another puck past "Bob." Florida moved one win away from winning their first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

Florida started the scoring at the 18:58 mark in the first period with a Sam Reinhart goal – his ninth of the postseason. Oilers winger William Foegele tied the game early in the period. But a few mistakes from Edmonton allowed Florida to take advantage.

Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner couldn’t control the puck in his own zone and Panthers winger Vladamir Tarasenko netted the go-ahead score. The Panthers were far from finished at that point.

NHL PROSPECT SAYS TEAM ASKED HIM WHAT HIS UBER RATING, SNAPCHAT SCORES WERE AHEAD OF DRAFT

Aleksander Barkov scores

Florida Panthers' Aleksander Barkov (16) celebrates his goal against the Edmonton Oilers with Evan Rodrigues (17) during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, June 13, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Sam Bennett put one past Skinner at 12:57 and Aleksander Barkov got a bit of a revenge goal on the Oilers after leaving Game 2 following a questionable high hit from Leon Draisaitl.

Despite allowing three goals, Bobrovsky finished with 32 saves to has inched the Panthers to glory. Skinner had 19 saves in the game.

Oilers star Connor McDavid got into the points column with an assists on the Broberg and McLeod goals. But he was still held goal-less.

Stuart Skinner lets a goal go by

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner (74) is scored on by the Florida Panthers during the second period in Game 3 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Wednesday, June 13, 2024, in Edmonton, Alberta (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 4 – and the potential sweep for the Panthers – will begin on Saturday night.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.