Padres bullpen dodges beer can thrown by fan as more videos from ugly scene at Dodger Stadium surface

It wasn’t just San Diego Padres left fielder Jurickson Profar dealing with objects thrown at him from fans in the stands at Dodgers Stadium in Sunday night’s Game 2 NLDS matchup.

His teammates in the bullpen were dealing with their own situation while play was stopped late in the game.

As fan videos continue to surface on social media of the wild scene before the seventh inning, one showed the moment where beer was hurled at players in the Padres’ bullpen while security and umpires were trying to figure out what happened with Profar on the field, as he had multiple balls and beer cans thrown at him.

The Padres' bullpen was close to the fence trying to look at what was going on with Profar, when one staff member could be seen staring up at the crowd. That’s when she pointed and warned left-hander Adrian Morejon that an object was coming their way.

After dodging it, tempers began to flare, as right-handed pitcher Jeremiah Estrada and others in the San Diego bullpen were seen screaming up at fans in the stands.

Luckily, nothing else was seen thrown their way, but play reached a full stop at this point as San Diego manager Mike Shildt went out on the field to figure out what was transpiring between his players and the fans.

This is a heated NL West rivalry, but MLB never wants to see interactions like this between players and fans.

The tension was certainly on high with play on the field, especially the inning prior with Dodgers pitcher Jack Flaherty and Padres third baseman Manny Machado exchanging unpleasantries from the dugout and field, respectively.

But it got to the point where play needed to stop as security, umpires and Padres players congregated on the field to ensure safety before resuming the postseason game.

The video of the Padres bullpen can also hear the Dodger Stadium public address announcer imploring fans to stop throwing objects on the field, as it is immediate cause for ejection.

Once play finally resumed, it was the Padres pouring it on late in their 10-2 victory over the Dodgers to even the series at one game apiece.

