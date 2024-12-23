Packers clinch playoff spot with dominating win over Saints

Green Bay Packers fans could have gotten a jump start on wrapping Christmas gifts for their loved ones as their team dominated the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, 34-0.

The Saints’ defense had no answer for Packers running back Josh Jacobs and as they inched closer to the red zone on each drive, they still came away with no points. The struggles coupled together turned into a demoralizing late-season loss for a season that was already finished.

The Packers looked good early and often on their way to clinching a playoff spot.

Jacobs’ rushing attack helped get Green Bay on the board on its first drive. It ended with a Jordan Love 2-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks. Then, Jacobs was rewarded with a touchdown of his own on the team’s second drive of the game.

Before anyone knew it, Green Bay was up 21-0 and the halftime whistle sounded. Aside from a two second-half field goals, it was all the Packers needed to win the game and improve to 11-4.

Love was 16-of-28 with 182 passing yards and a touchdown pass.

Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks each had a rushing touchdown. Jacobs led everyone with 68 rushing yards. Jayden Reed had three catches for 76 yards. Wicks had three catches for 13 yards.

Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler finished 15-of-30 with 153 passing yards and an interception. He led the team with 28 rushing yards. He was sacked three times. New Orleans only ran the ball 20 times.

Jordan Mims had five catches, leading the team, but only had 16 yards. No other player had more than two catches. Foster Moreau had 33 receiving yards to lead the team.

It’s been a really competitive NFC North. The Packers have one of the best records in football but find themselves in third place in the division because the Detroit Lions and Minnesota Vikings are both 13-2. Both teams have also wrapped up playoff spots.

Green Bay has one more win than the Washington Commanders, which give them the No. 6 seed in the playoffs if the regular season ended Monday night. The Packers clinched a playoff spot.

The Saints have suffered through a coaching change and a plethora of injuries to most of their key players. If they had been a little luckier, they could have been in the NFC South division race with the Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, the Falcons still hold the key to the playoff berth.