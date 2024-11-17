Packers block game-winning field goal to beat Bears, pick up 11th straight victory over rival

For the second week in a row, a division rivalry game ended with a blocked field goal for the win.

This time, it was the Green Bay Packers blocking Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos’ game-winner from 46 yards out to win 20-19 as time expired.

Last week, it was the Kansas City Chiefs keeping their undefeated season alive with a blocked field goal against the Denver Broncos. And similar to this game, a rookie quarterback’s great drive in crunch time was all for naught.

Caleb Williams was looking for his first game-winning drive, and he got his team into field goal range with some clutch throws, including a back-shoulder fade to fellow rookie Rome Odunze on 4th-and-3 for a 21-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

But when Santos went to go step into that game-winning field goal, Karl Brooks’ flew through the line and got his hand on the ball, keeping the kick short and giving his team the victory.

The Packers moved to 7-3 on the year, while the Bears fell to 4-6.

Green Bay has 11 consecutive wins over Chicago. The Bears haven't defeated the Packers since 2018.

The reason Green Bay got the win before the block was due to a big drive by Jordan Love and Co. on offense down five points with 4:17 to play in the fourth quarter. Love was able to get deep into Chicago territory after Christian Watson sprawled out to haul in a pass and run 60 yards to the Bears’ 14-yard line.

Then Love scrambled outside the pocket and rushed 13 yards, trying to extend for the pylon but coming up one yard short. However, Matt LaFleur, after an unsuccessful challenge, had Love sneak the ball in from one yard out to take the lead, though the two-point conversion to make it three points failed.

Love didn’t throw much in this game, going 13-of-17 through the air, but he managed 261 yards doing so with one touchdown pass to Jayden Reed at the beginning of the game. Love was picked off as well.

On the ground, Josh Jacobs provided 76 yards on 18 carries with a score, as well as 58 receiving yards.

For the Bears, Williams was 23-of-31 for 231 yards, though he didn’t have a passing touchdown in this one. Instead, the scores came on the ground with Roschon Johnson and D’Andre Swift both scoring and accounting for 104 combined yards rushing.

