Orioles swept by Royals in wild-card series to extend playoff game losing streak to 10

The Baltimore Orioles are now tied for the fourth-longest streak of consecutive postseason game losses in MLB history. The Kansas Royals swept Baltimore in the AL Wild Card series with a 2-1 victory on Wednesday, marking Baltimore's 10th-straight playoff loss while also ending the team's season without a postseason win for the 10th straight season as well.

Baltimore's postseason losing streak dates back to the 2014 ALCS when it lost in a four-game sweep to the Royals, as Kansas City won all four games by a combined six total runs. The streak extended in 2016 when Baltimore lost in the AL Wild Card game to the Toronto Blue Jays on an 11th-inning walk-off homer by Edwin Encarnacion.

Then, when the Orioles surprisingly won 103 games and took the AL East crown for the first time since 2014, they were quickly disposed of in the ALDS after a three-game sweep to the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers.

Now, with two straight losses to Kansas City, Baltimore is tied with three other teams for fourth-place for longest postseason losing streak in MLB history.

One of those other teams just so happens to be the Royals, who lost 10 straight playoff games from 1980-85. The third team tied for fourth is the Milwaukee Brewers, who began their 10-game losing streak in 1958 when the franchise was based in Atlanta, and didn't end the drought until 1991.

The three postseason losing streaks ahead of that are the Philadelphia Phillies' streak of 11 straight from 1915-76, the Boston Red Sox' streak of 13 straight that began in Game 6 of the 1986 World Series and didn't end until 1998, and the Minnesota Twins. The Twins hold the record for longest postseason game losing streak at a staggering 18 straight, lasting from 2004 until last postseason when they beat the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild-card round.

Baltimore was fighting to set up an ALDS matchup against the division rival New York Yankees, after the Orioles beat the Yankees in eight out of 13 meetings this year. However, Baltimore will end their season after collapsing out of a division title race and suffering another playoff sweep.

Meanwhile, the Royals will head to the Bronx to begin their best-of-five series against the Yankees on Saturday. That matchup will feature the three most prolific hitters in the American League this season, with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto for the Yankees and Bobby Whit Jr. for Kansas City.

