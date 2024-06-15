One person dead, 5-year-old injured after shooting at Maryland youth football game: police

A youth football game at a Maryland high school ended in tragedy on Saturday morning when a verbal altercation escalated into a shooting, leaving one person dead and injuring a 5-year-old child, police said.

Malik Aziz, Chief of Police for the Prince George's County Police Department, said during a press conference that the incident took place at Potomac High School in Oxon Hill just before 11:30 a.m.

It began when two individuals in the stands became involved in a "verbal altercation" between games.

"That disturbance, that verbal altercation escalated into one individual producing a weapon and shooting that individual."

Aziz said there was a second shooting victim, a 5-year-old, who is suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Both victims were transported to an area hospital where the adult male was pronounced dead.

Police said the early investigation suggests the suspect and victim were known to one another.

"These two individuals did not appear to be strangers to each other. They appear to be, at this stage, to know each other and bring some issue that occurred outside of this game and brought it to a game where young people – 7-year-olds – were playing a football game," Aziz added, noting that games were part of a fundraising event.

Police are still searching for the suspect who fled the scene after the shooting.