Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka makes prediction for Buckeyes' season: 'We're gonna get this done'

For three straight years, Ohio State's season has ended in heartbreak.

After dominating the rivalry against Michigan at the beginning of the 21st century and going 17-2 from 2001 to 2019, the Buckeyes have now lost three straight to the Wolverines.

All three matchups have been top-5 battles, with Ohio State ranked No. 2 in each. So, the Buckeyes have pretty much seen all national championship hopes end on Thanksgiving weekend since the turn of the decade.

The calls to can Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day have been loud in Columbus, but rising senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka scoffs at the notion.

"I believe coach Day has been appointed to this role for a specific reason. I don’t believe there’s any accidents in life," Egbuka told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "He’s our head coach, and we’re gonna rally behind him.

"He always has our backs, so the least we can do is have his. We fully believe in his ability to be able to coach us and lead us to the promised land. We’re just gonna rally under his flag, and we’re gonna get this done."

Egbuka has one more year to help the Buckeyes get over the hump, and he feels this year's squad is the one to do it, even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is now in the NFL.

"You look at some of the great teams in college football history. They all have great leadership," Egbuka said. "They had veteran guys who all know what they were doing and have the best interest in the program in the middle of their heart. The amount of people who decided to come back in my class, I kind of know them on a personal level. And I know the goals they’re out there to seek, and they’re not selfishly motivated.

"They’re great leaders. We have a very veteran team. So, you have all the intangibles you would want stacking up for a good season. We just gotta put it all on the field now. We’re getting close to game one, so we’re excited to show the world what we’ve been practicing."

The Buckeyes are ranked second in the AP preseason poll behind only Georgia. Michigan, the reigning national champion, is ranked ninth.

