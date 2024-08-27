Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka makes prediction for Buckeyes' season: 'We're gonna get this done'

Ohio State has lost to Michigan three straight years

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For three straight years, Ohio State's season has ended in heartbreak.

After dominating the rivalry against Michigan at the beginning of the 21st century and going 17-2 from 2001 to 2019, the Buckeyes have now lost three straight to the Wolverines.

All three matchups have been top-5 battles, with Ohio State ranked No. 2 in each. So, the Buckeyes have pretty much seen all national championship hopes end on Thanksgiving weekend since the turn of the decade.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Emeka Egbuka

Emeka Egbuka of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs with the ball against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium Sept. 23, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The calls to can Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day have been loud in Columbus, but rising senior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka scoffs at the notion.

"I believe coach Day has been appointed to this role for a specific reason. I don’t believe there’s any accidents in life," Egbuka told Fox News Digital in a recent interview. "He’s our head coach, and we’re gonna rally behind him.

"He always has our backs, so the least we can do is have his. We fully believe in his ability to be able to coach us and lead us to the promised land. We’re just gonna rally under his flag, and we’re gonna get this done."

Egbuka has one more year to help the Buckeyes get over the hump, and he feels this year's squad is the one to do it, even if Marvin Harrison Jr. is now in the NFL.

Emeka Egbuka against Michigan

Emeka Egbuka (2) of the Ohio State Buckeyes scores a touchdown against Ja'Den McBurrows (18) of the Michigan Wolverines during the second quarter in a game at Michigan Stadium Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CELSIUS SIGNS 6 COLLEGE FOOTBALL STARS TO NIL DEALS

"You look at some of the great teams in college football history. They all have great leadership," Egbuka said. "They had veteran guys who all know what they were doing and have the best interest in the program in the middle of their heart. The amount of people who decided to come back in my class, I kind of know them on a personal level. And I know the goals they’re out there to seek, and they’re not selfishly motivated. 

"They’re great leaders. We have a very veteran team. So, you have all the intangibles you would want stacking up for a good season. We just gotta put it all on the field now. We’re getting close to game one, so we’re excited to show the world what we’ve been practicing."

Emeka Egbuka running

Wide receiver Emeka Egbuka of the Ohio State Buckeyes carries the ball during a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio Stadium Nov. 18, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio. (Jason Mowry/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buckeyes are ranked second in the AP preseason poll behind only Georgia. Michigan, the reigning national champion, is ranked ninth.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.