Ohio State quarterback Will Howard unable to take Rose Bowl celebration stage: 'They're blocking me'

Will Howard played a huge role in Ohio State's 41-21 victory in the Rose Bowl, but his celebration was cut short.

After the eighth-seeded Buckeyes advanced to the College Football Playoff semifinals, members of the team took the stage with roses in their mouths.

However, Howard was too late to the party and was never able to join his teammates and head coach Ryan Day.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Several people, including some Buckeyes, tried to inform those in charge that he was the quarterback who had just thrown for 319 yards and three touchdowns. But a man blocking the entrance stood firm in not allowing Howard on board.

"They're blocking me over there," Howard said. "There's a weight limit, apparently."

The Buckeyes handed top-seeded Oregon its first, and only, loss of the season after getting out to a 34-0 lead.

BROTHER OF EX-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYER KILLED IN NEW ORLEANS TERROR ATTACK LEADS TRIBUTES

Howard was 17-for-26 and threw three touchdowns, two of which went to Offensive MVP Jeremiah Smith. Smith's two touchdowns were a part of his seven-reception, 187-yard performance.

Oregon had defeated the Buckeyes, 32-31, earlier in the season.

Ohio State is headed to the Cotton Bowl Jan. 10 to face No. 4 Texas for a berth in the national title game. The Longhorns barely advanced earlier Wednesday, holding off Arizona State 39-31 in a double-overtime Peach Bowl.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fourth and final spot in the semifinals will go to either No. 2 Georgia or No. 7 Notre Dame after Thursday's Sugar Bowl. The contest was postponed a day after a terror attack in New Orleans, less than two miles away from the game's location, Caesars Superdome.

Fox News' Jackson Thompson contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.