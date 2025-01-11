Ohio State hero Jack Sawyer reveals 2-word message former roommate Quinn Ewers gave him after touchdown

Jack Sawyer became an Ohio State legend Friday night with his scoop and score at the expense of his former roommate.

On 4th and goal, Sawyer evaded blockers and forced a Quinn Ewers fumble, which Sawyer picked up and took 82 yards to the end zone to help the Buckeyes to a 28-14 win over Texas and a spot in the national championship.

When Ewers spent his lone season in Columbus before transferring to Texas, Sawyer was his roommate.

So, Ewers couldn't help but jab Sawyer when they spoke on the field.

"He was walking off, he said ‘screw you’ and started laughing," Sawyer told ESPN.

"That's my boy. Obviously, we were roommates when he was here. Got a lot of respect for him and the rest of the Texas team."

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game, but a nightmare ensued. After getting stuffed on first down at the goal line, Quintrevion Wisner lost seven yards on a second-down toss, putting Texas in trouble. A third down pass fell incomplete. And Sawyer's scoop and score happened on fourth down.

Hoping for a miracle, Ewers threw a pick on the next drive, and, just like that, it was all over.

Before the game, Ewers implied he expected to be playing in the NFL next season. So, it will be interesting to see if his plans change.

Now, the eighth-seeded Buckeyes will face No. 7 Notre Dame Jan. 20 in the national championship. Despite Ohio State's lower seed, sportsbooks have the Buckeyes as a favorite by over a touchdown.

