Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State hero Jack Sawyer reveals 2-word message former roommate Quinn Ewers gave him after touchdown

Sawyer forced a Ewers fumble and ran it 82 yards for a touchdown

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Jack Sawyer became an Ohio State legend Friday night with his scoop and score at the expense of his former roommate.

On 4th and goal, Sawyer evaded blockers and forced a Quinn Ewers fumble, which Sawyer picked up and took 82 yards to the end zone to help the Buckeyes to a 28-14 win over Texas and a spot in the national championship.

When Ewers spent his lone season in Columbus before transferring to Texas, Sawyer was his roommate.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jack Sawyer sacking Ewers

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers (3), forcing a fumble during the second half of the Cotton Bowl Classic College Football Playoff semifinal game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jan. 10, 2025. Sawyer returned the fumble for a touchdown, and Ohio State won 28-14. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

So, Ewers couldn't help but jab Sawyer when they spoke on the field.

"He was walking off, he said ‘screw you’ and started laughing," Sawyer told ESPN. 

"That's my boy. Obviously, we were roommates when he was here. Got a lot of respect for him and the rest of the Texas team."

The Longhorns had a chance to tie the game, but a nightmare ensued. After getting stuffed on first down at the goal line, Quintrevion Wisner lost seven yards on a second-down toss, putting Texas in trouble. A third down pass fell incomplete. And Sawyer's scoop and score happened on fourth down.

Jack Sawyer touchdown

Defensive End Jack Sawyer (33) of the Ohio State Buckeyes runs back a fumble recovery for a touchdown against the Texas Longhorns in a College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl Classic Jan. 10, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (David Buono/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Hoping for a miracle, Ewers threw a pick on the next drive, and, just like that, it was all over.

Before the game, Ewers implied he expected to be playing in the NFL next season. So, it will be interesting to see if his plans change.

Jack Sawyer on stage

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive end Jack Sawyer (33) celebrates after winning a College Football Playoff semifinal against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium.  (Jerome Miron/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Now, the eighth-seeded Buckeyes will face No. 7 Notre Dame Jan. 20 in the national championship. Despite Ohio State's lower seed, sportsbooks have the Buckeyes as a favorite by over a touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Related Topics