Ohio State coach Ryan Day offers shocking comparison when discussing losing to rival Michigan

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Ryan Day stepped in for a few games in place of Urban Meyer in 2018. Meyer decided to step away from Ohio State after that season, and Day became the Buckeyes' full-time head coach entering the 2019 campaign.

While Day has had some success in subsequent years, most notably an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship in January 2021, he has struggled with the biggest game on Ohio State's schedule.

The Buckeyes are 1-3 against Michigan under Day, and the Wolverines have won the last three regular-season matchups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ohio State hosts Michigan Nov. 30, giving Day his latest opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of many of the Buckeyes faithful.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 13

During his weekly coach's show, Day discussed painful defeats against the Buckeyes' top rival in recent years. At one point, Day seemed to equate losses to Michigan to a death in his family.

"We’ve felt what it’s like to not win this game. And it’s bad," Day said. "It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me in my life, quite honestly. Other than losing my father and a few other things — it’s quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that’s happened. So, we can never have that happen again, ever. And that’s been the approach all season."

Day has been open about the challenges he's faced since his father's death. Day was 8 years old when his father died by suicide. The Ohio State coach has been a vocal advocate for strong mental health during his time in Columbus, Ohio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohio State has won double-digit games every season under Day, aside from the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Day's subpar record against Michigan, coupled with his 2-4 record in bowl games, has drawn criticism.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.