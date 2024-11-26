Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State coach Ryan Day offers shocking comparison when discussing losing to rival Michigan

Ohio State has dropped its last three regular-season meetings with Michigan

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
close
Texas and Ohio State in Klatt’s November 12-team bracket | Joel Klatt Show Video

Texas and Ohio State in Klatt’s November 12-team bracket | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt revealed his November 12-team bracket. He broke down who would win the conference championships and why he is high on the BYU Cougars.

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Ryan Day stepped in for a few games in place of Urban Meyer in 2018. Meyer decided to step away from Ohio State after that season, and Day became the Buckeyes' full-time head coach entering the 2019 campaign.

While Day has had some success in subsequent years, most notably an appearance in the College Football Playoff national championship in January 2021, he has struggled with the biggest game on Ohio State's schedule. 

The Buckeyes are 1-3 against Michigan under Day, and the Wolverines have won the last three regular-season matchups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ryan Day looks on during a game

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day leads his team onto the field for a game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus Nov. 23, 2024. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

Ohio State hosts Michigan Nov. 30, giving Day his latest opportunity to redeem himself in the eyes of many of the Buckeyes faithful.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL SPORTS' COLLEGE FOOTBALL WINNERS AND LOSERS: WEEK 13

During his weekly coach's show, Day discussed painful defeats against the Buckeyes' top rival in recent years. At one point, Day seemed to equate losses to Michigan to a death in his family.

Ryan Day looks on field

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day before a game against the Akron Zips at Ohio Stadium. (Joseph Maiorana/USA Today Sports)

"We’ve felt what it’s like to not win this game. And it’s bad," Day said. "It’s one of the worst things that’s happened to me in my life, quite honestly. Other than losing my father and a few other things — it’s quite honestly, for my family, the worst thing that’s happened. So, we can never have that happen again, ever. And that’s been the approach all season." 

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback rolls out

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord (6) rolls out as he looks for a receiver during a game against the Michigan Wolverines Nov. 25, 2023, at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Scott W. Grau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Day has been open about the challenges he's faced since his father's death. Day was 8 years old when his father died by suicide. The Ohio State coach has been a vocal advocate for strong mental health during his time in Columbus, Ohio.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ohio State has won double-digit games every season under Day, aside from the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season. Day's subpar record against Michigan, coupled with his 2-4 record in bowl games, has drawn criticism.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.