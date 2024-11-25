Ohio State basketball star investigated for alleged 'domestic incident': report

Ohio State Buckeyes center Aaron Bradshaw is being investigated for a potential "domestic incident," according to The Columbus Dispatch, which has led to him being absent from team activities.

This accusation would explain a rather open-ended statement by the team this past Friday before Ohio State played Campbell.

"Aaron Bradshaw is not currently participating in team activities," the statement read. "The university is following its established process. Due to federal privacy laws, we cannot share further information at this time."

Head coach Jake Diebler wouldn’t elaborate on Bradshaw’s situation following the 104-60 win over Campbell.

He’s not expected to play in the team’s contest against Green Bay on Monday as well, with no timeline on when he could rejoin the Buckeyes on the court.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that no charges have been filed against Bradshaw, though an incident allegedly occurred at his off-campus apartment this past week.

Bradshaw has started the four games he’s played for Ohio State this year, which is his first with the program after transferring from Kentucky after his freshman year in 2023.

Over 23.5 minutes on the floor, Bradshaw is averaging 7.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game with 31 total points scored.

Bradshaw was the top center prospect coming out of Camden High School in New Jersey in 2023, ultimately choosing Kentucky to play under head coach John Calipari.

However, after a surprise early exit in the NCAA tournament earlier this year, Calipari left to coach Arkansas in a shocking move given his history with the Wildcats.

It led to multiple transfers with Mark Pope taking over in Kentucky. Despite speculation that Bradshaw would return to his home state to play for Rutgers after they landed stars Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, he chose the Buckeyes.

Bradshaw played in 26 games for Kentucky last season, starting 10 of them, where he averaged 4.9 points and 3.3 rebounds.

