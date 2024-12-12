Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State athletic director 'absolutely' confident Ryan Day will return next season

Day is 1-4 against Michigan

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Ohio State is hosting a College Football Playoff game, but the Buckeyes are not exactly going into it riding a hot streak.

Their most recent game was without a doubt their most disappointing in some time when they were upset by unranked Michigan at home.

The Buckeyes entered the game as three-touchdown favorites, but the Wolverines won their fourth game in a row in the rivalry after Ohio State had won 15 of 16.

Ryan Day coaches

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day reacts to a replay during the first half of a game against Michigan Nov. 30, 2024, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The calls to fire Ryan Day are louder than ever, and it had gotten pretty loud even after last year. However, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere.

"Coach Day is awesome," Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said on 97.1 The Fan. "He's great to work with. He totally gets it. He loves being a Buckeye. So, we're going to support him at the highest level."

Bjork added he is "absolutely" confident Day will be back on the Ohio State sideline in 2025.

Day with his team

Ohio State coach Ryan Day leads the team onto the field for a game against Michigan State Nov. 11, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

"The season's not over. The book is not closed," he added.

Ohio State, ranked No. 2 team in the country at the time, fell to Michigan, 13-10, and Day calling back-to-back timeouts benefited the Wolverines. Day is 1-4 against the Wolverines since joining Ohio State, losing just six other games in his tenure.

Now, they have their sights set on the Tennessee Volunteers and a national championship.

day and Harbaugh

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day, center left, shakes hands with Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, center right, after a game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 27, 2021. Michigan won 42-27. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)

That game will be played Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, with the winner facing the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals.

