Ohio State athletic director 'absolutely' confident Ryan Day will return next season

Ohio State is hosting a College Football Playoff game, but the Buckeyes are not exactly going into it riding a hot streak.

Their most recent game was without a doubt their most disappointing in some time when they were upset by unranked Michigan at home.

The Buckeyes entered the game as three-touchdown favorites, but the Wolverines won their fourth game in a row in the rivalry after Ohio State had won 15 of 16.

The calls to fire Ryan Day are louder than ever, and it had gotten pretty loud even after last year. However, it doesn't seem like he's going anywhere.

"Coach Day is awesome," Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork said on 97.1 The Fan. "He's great to work with. He totally gets it. He loves being a Buckeye. So, we're going to support him at the highest level."

Bjork added he is "absolutely" confident Day will be back on the Ohio State sideline in 2025.

"The season's not over. The book is not closed," he added.

Ohio State, ranked No. 2 team in the country at the time, fell to Michigan, 13-10, and Day calling back-to-back timeouts benefited the Wolverines. Day is 1-4 against the Wolverines since joining Ohio State, losing just six other games in his tenure.

Now, they have their sights set on the Tennessee Volunteers and a national championship.

That game will be played Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET, with the winner facing the top-ranked Oregon Ducks in the quarterfinals.

