Novak Djokovic abruptly ends interview over repeated questions on Wimbledon crowd

Novak Djokovic said what he said, and he’s not interested in expanding on that.

Following his Round of 16 win over Holger Rune at the All England Club on Monday, the Serbian tennis pro chastised Wimbledon fans for what he believed was an attempt to rattle his performance.

Djokovic addressed his issue with the crowd during his post-match press conference, but he fielded several questions about the matter again in an interview with the BBC.

"I don’t regret my words or my actions on the court," Djokovic said in a clip of the interview circulating on social media before being asked another question about his "mindset" on the court when he is being heckled by fans.

Djokovic, unimpressed with the line of questioning, challenged the reporter on whether he planned to ask any questions outside the issue.

"Do you have any other questions other than the crowd? Or are you focused only on that? Or any questions about the match or something like that? Or is it focused solely on that?

The reporter attempted to respond, but Djokovic interrupted, saying, "Well, I mean this is the third question already. I said what I had to say."

The reporter quickly pivoted to Alex de Minaur, Djokovic’s quarterfinal opponent, to get the interview back on track, but it appeared Djokovic had had enough.

"I look forward to it. He’s gonna be a tough one."

And with that, Djokovic stood up to exit the interview.

The questions stem from Djokovic’s post-match remarks in which he called the crowd "disrespectful" for booing him during the match. While some argue the crowd was shouting "Rune," Djokovic made his feelings toward the crowd’s behavior known.

"To all the fans that have respect and that stayed here tonight: Thank you very much from the bottom of my heart. I appreciate it. And to all those people that have chosen to disrespect the player, in this case, me, have a good night," he said, drawing out the "O’s" in the word to mock the crowd’s boos.

He also shot down the notion that fans were instead cheering for his opponent.

"I don’t accept it. No, no, no, I know they were chanting for Rune. But that’s an excuse to also boo. Listen, I’ve been on the tour for more than 20 years. So trust me, I know all the tricks. I know how it works. It’s fine, it’s fine. It’s OK. I focus on the respectful people, that have respect, that paid [for] a ticket to watch tonight and love tennis.

"I’ve played in much more hostile environments. Trust me, you guys can’t touch me."