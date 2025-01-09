Expand / Collapse search
Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Notre Dame forced to play backup quarterback in Orange Bowl after starter Riley Leonard leaves with injury

New Jersey native Steve Angeli came in at quarterback for Notre Dame

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
Published
It's next man up time for Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish inserted a backup quarterback while trailing in the Orange Bowl Thursday.

Notre Dame starting quarterback Riley Leonard left the College Football Playoff semifinal late in the first half and was being evaluated by the Fighting Irish’s medical staff.

abdul carter with a tackle

Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Abdul Carter (11) celebrates a tackle on Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Sam Navarro-Imagn Images)

Leonard went into the medical tent on Notre Dame's sideline with about two minutes left in the half after a play in which he was hit by Penn State’s Zane Durant and Dvon J-Thomas.

tyler warren runs

Penn State Nittany Lions tight end Tyler Warren (44) runs the ball against Notre Dame Fighting Irish's Kevin Bauman (84) in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.  (Sam Navarro/Imagn Images)

It was not immediately clear what Leonard’s injury status was. He was replaced by Steve Angeli, and Notre Dame kicked a field goal on the final play of the half to cut Penn State’s lead to 10-3.

Leonard completed six of 11 passes for 63 yards and an interception before getting hurt.

Zakee Wheatley sack

Penn State Nittany Lions safety Zakee Wheatley (6) sacks Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Riley Leonard (13) in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Angeli, a Westfield, New Jersey, native, played high school football at Bergen Catholic High School. He made his first collegiate start in the 2023 Sun Bowl, throwing for 232 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-8 win over Oregon State.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Jackson Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital. He previously worked for ESPN and Business Insider. Jackson has covered the Super Bowl and NBA Finals, and has interviewed iconic figures Usain Bolt, Rob Gronkowski, Jerry Rice, Troy Aikman, Mike Trout, David Ortiz and Roger Clemens.

