Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina lands top defensive transfer as rumors swirl around Bill Belichick's NFL interest: report

Belichick won 302 games in the NFL

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick landed a top defensive lineman in the transfer portal from the UConn Huskies amid rumors the legendary head coach has an interest in NFL jobs.

The Tar Heels landed defensive lineman Pryce Yates, who won Defensive MVP honors in the Fenway Bowl as the Huskies topped the Tar Heels, 27-14, ESPN reported Wednesday. He had 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks in seven games. He missed some time due to injuries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Bill Belichick talks

New North Carolina head football coach Bill Belichick speaks to the crowd at the Dean Smith Center during halftime of an NCAA college basketball game between La Salle and North Carolina in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

The latest transfer endeavor came as the NFL Network reported that Belichick and Tom Brady spoke recently about him possibly taking the Las Vegas Raiders job. The report also mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars as a possible landing spot for Belichick.

The Athletic reported Belichick has no plans to leave North Carolina.

BROWNS' MYLES GARRETT HAS HEARTWARMING MOMENT WITH RAVENS ROOKIE AFTER JERSEY SWAP ASK

Bill Belichick fields questions from media

North Carolina Tar Heels new head coach Bill Belichick speaks to the media at the Loudermilk Center for Excellence. (Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles along with Brady, who recently became a minority owner of the Raiders. He was there through the 2023 season before the two sides mutually parted ways.

Belichick was out of the league in 2024 after no team made him their head coach. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons but failed to win the sweepstakes. He spent the season as an analyst before making the surprising move to take the Tar Heels gig.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bill Belichick smiles

After 24 seasons as the New England Patriots' head coach, Bill Belichick is trying his hand as a TV analyst. (IMAGN)

He is 302-165 as a head coach between the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Related Topics