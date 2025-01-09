North Carolina lands top defensive transfer as rumors swirl around Bill Belichick's NFL interest: report

The North Carolina Tar Heels and Bill Belichick landed a top defensive lineman in the transfer portal from the UConn Huskies amid rumors the legendary head coach has an interest in NFL jobs.

The Tar Heels landed defensive lineman Pryce Yates, who won Defensive MVP honors in the Fenway Bowl as the Huskies topped the Tar Heels, 27-14, ESPN reported Wednesday. He had 21 tackles and 3.5 sacks in seven games. He missed some time due to injuries.

The latest transfer endeavor came as the NFL Network reported that Belichick and Tom Brady spoke recently about him possibly taking the Las Vegas Raiders job. The report also mentioned the Jacksonville Jaguars as a possible landing spot for Belichick.

The Athletic reported Belichick has no plans to leave North Carolina.

Belichick led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl titles along with Brady, who recently became a minority owner of the Raiders. He was there through the 2023 season before the two sides mutually parted ways.

Belichick was out of the league in 2024 after no team made him their head coach. He interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons but failed to win the sweepstakes. He spent the season as an analyst before making the surprising move to take the Tar Heels gig.

He is 302-165 as a head coach between the Patriots and Cleveland Browns.