Nick Foles, who led Eagles to only Super Bowl win in franchise history, announces retirement

NFL quarterback Nick Foles has decided to retire from the NFL after an 11-year run, which included a Super Bowl victory with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Foles released a video on social media explaining his decision to retire, while thanking everyone who has been a part of his lengthy journey in the league.

"It’s crazy to be in this moment, looking at this camera officially announcing my retirement from the NFL," Foles’ video began. "From the first day I was born, my dad put a football in my hand. He must’ve known something, because that became a dream of mine since I’ve been a kid, to play in the NFL. And I will be forever grateful for that."

"It’s been such a special privilege to play for Philadelphia, St. Louis, Kansas City, Jacksonville, Chicago and Indianapolis."

Foles was the prototypical quarterback in terms of physical attributes coming out of Arizona in 2012. At 6-foot-6, 262 pounds, Foles had a strong arm and good decision-making skills, which ultimately led the Eagles to draft him in the third round (88th overall).

Foles would make a name for himself in 2013 after taking over the starting position from Michael Vick, who suffered a hamstring injury. He would go on to have an 8-2 record in his 10 starts, and threw for 2,891 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 13 total games.

Today, Foles’ touchdown-interception ratio during that season remains an NFL record. He would also be named a Pro Bowl alternate during that year as well.

But Foles’ journeyman career started in 2015 when he joined the St. Louis Rams, working to a 4-7 starting record over 11 games. He landed with Kansas City the next season, working as a backup for the Chiefs before the Eagles brought him back in 2017.

It was that year when Foles was depended on to help the Eagles get through the injury to starting quarterback Carson Wentz, who suffered a torn ACL in Week 14 against the Rams.

Foles would not only anchor the offense heading into the playoffs, but he would go on a run, helping his team defeat the Atlanta Falcons (15-10) in the divisional round and Minnesota Vikings (38-7) in the NFC Championship Game to reach the Super Bowl against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

Foles would go on to win Super Bowl LII MVP as the Eagles defeated the Patriots, 41-33, in which the quarterback caught a touchdown pass from tight end Trey Burton – a play that goes down in legend as the "Philly Special," also known as "Philly Philly."

"Specifically, thank you to the Philadelphia Eagles fans," Foles said in the video. "Thank you for all your support from 2012, when I was drafted, to 2017, when I came back. You truly made playing in Philadelphia the most special experience in my football career."

The Eagles noted that Foles will officially retire as a member of the organization.

Foles played for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2019, followed by the Chicago Bears in 2020 and 2021 before finishing with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

He thanked the NFL fans all around the world for their support during his time with each franchise, while also recognizing his wife for helping out with his family during those years of moving around the country.

"I want to give a special thanks to my wife, Tori," he said. "You’re the rock of the household. Thank you for guiding our family through the transitions. The conversations we’ve had before games, the week of games."

Foles finishes his career with a Super Bowl ring, one Pro Bowl, 14,227 passing yards and 82 touchdown passes over 71 games.

"As I step away from this game, I want to cheer on the next generation of NFL players. Go out there each and every day and give it everything you have," Foles said.

