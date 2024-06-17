NHL team owner nearly hit with ball amid Angel Reese's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark

Katie Ledecky’s uncle was in attendance for the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday and nearly got a little more than he bargained for as he sat near the court.

Jon Ledecky, who is also a co-owner of the New York Islanders, was in Indianapolis for the USA Swimming Olympic trials as his niece qualified for the Olympics.

As Angel Reese clocked Caitlin Clark with an errant elbow on a drive near the basket, the ball flew into the stands as Clark hit the deck. Michael Ledecky, Katie’s brother, was the one who batted the ball away from his uncle.

USA Today columnist Christine Brennan posted the clip on her X page.

The foul was a major talking point after the game. The Fever scored the 91-83 victory – their second over the Sky this season.

Reese contended that Sunday’s foul was a "basketball play" and there was nothing more than that.

"I can't control the refs, and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight," Reese said after the game. "Y'all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday."

"I think we went up really strong a lot of times and didn't get a lot of calls," Reese added. "Going back and looking, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made, I guess some people get a special whistle."

Clark downplayed the foul.

"It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block," Clark said. "I mean it happens and then those free throws when you have to shoot with nobody at the line are kind of hard. So I was just focusing on making those free throws."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.