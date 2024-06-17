Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

NHL team owner nearly hit with ball amid Angel Reese's flagrant foul on Caitlin Clark

Jon Ledecky is also the uncle of Olympic star Katie Ledecky

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 17

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here.

Katie Ledecky’s uncle was in attendance for the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Chicago Sky on Sunday and nearly got a little more than he bargained for as he sat near the court.

Jon Ledecky, who is also a co-owner of the New York Islanders, was in Indianapolis for the USA Swimming Olympic trials as his niece qualified for the Olympics.

Jon Ledecky in 2023

Jon Ledecky at the SportiConference Invest In Sports 2023 at The Times Center on Oct. 11, 2023 in New York City. (Bryan Bedder/Sportico via Getty Images)

As Angel Reese clocked Caitlin Clark with an errant elbow on a drive near the basket, the ball flew into the stands as Clark hit the deck. Michael Ledecky, Katie’s brother, was the one who batted the ball away from his uncle.

USA Today columnist Christine Brennan posted the clip on her X page.

The foul was a major talking point after the game. The Fever scored the 91-83 victory – their second over the Sky this season.

Caitlin Clark dribbles

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, #22, dribbles around Chicago Sky guard Marina Mabrey, #4, on Sunday June 16, 2024 during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Reese contended that Sunday’s foul was a "basketball play" and there was nothing more than that.

"I can't control the refs, and they affected the game, obviously, a lot tonight," Reese said after the game. "Y'all are probably going to play that clip like 20 times before Monday."

"I think we went up really strong a lot of times and didn't get a lot of calls," Reese added. "Going back and looking, I've seen a lot of calls that weren't made, I guess some people get a special whistle."

Clark downplayed the foul.

Angel Reese makes a move

Chicago Sky forward Angel Reese, #5, looks to shoot the ball while being guarded by Indiana Fever forward Katie Lou Samuelson, #33, on Sunday June 16, 2024 during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. (Jacob Musselman / USA TODAY NETWORK)

"It is what it is, you know, she’s trying to make a play on the ball and get the block," Clark said. "I mean it happens and then those free throws when you have to shoot with nobody at the line are kind of hard. So I was just focusing on making those free throws."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

