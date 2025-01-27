NFL world mocks Giants after Saquon Barkley dominates in NFC Championship

Saquon Barkley put up more ridiculous numbers in the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC Championship victory over the Washington Commanders on Sunday night, leading to jabs at the New York Giants.

Barkley finished with 118 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored two touchdowns. Both scores came in the first quarter – one was a 60-yard scamper that got Eagles fans buzzing early.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

As the Eagles celebrated getting to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years, NFL fans mocked the Giants for letting Barkley go in the offseason.

New York chose to re-sign Daniel Jones to a four-year contract before the 2023 season and gave Barkley a one-year deal. Before the 2024 start, the Giants let Barkley walk to free agency, much to the chagrin of Giants fans. He decided to sign with one of their archrivals.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady and the rest of the NFL world made sure to let the Giants know they made a huge mistake.

"Giant mistake letting him go," Brady said during the FOX broadcast.

In Barkley’s first season with Philadelphia, he nearly ran for the most yards in a single season. He may have gotten the record, but he was held out of the Eagles’ last game of the season to rest for the playoffs. It turned out to be a crucial move as he has yet to let his foot off of the gas pedal in the postseason.

He has 442 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in three playoff games so far.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles will play the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.