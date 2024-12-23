NFL stars share favorite Christmas memories amid holiday season

The holiday season for NFL players means focusing on finishing the regular season strong with only a couple of weeks left on the schedule.

For some, it’s the race to the playoffs. For others, it’s putting good reps on tape and hoping the season ends on a high note.

But what’s not lost for these athletes, though, is holiday spirit as evident by four NFL stars – Tee Higgins (Cincinnati Bengals), James Conner (Arizona Cardinals), Pat Surtain II (Denver Broncos) and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders) – helping Raising Cane’s give away bikes to children this past week in their respective communities.

In speaking with each star last week, Fox News Digital asked them to go into the memory bank to find their favorite Christmas memories.

For Daniels, the Offensive Rookie of the Year frontrunner, he couldn’t just pick one because of how much spending time with family means to him.

"Pretty much all of them," he said, laughing. "Being around my family, enjoying the holidays. I’d probably say when I was younger growing up and being able to wake up on Christmas, open presents and watch Kobe Bryant play basketball. Those are my favorite memories."

Surtain grew up with a father playing in the NFL, so he understands well how time together on the holidays with family is precious.

"This probably going to sound a little cliché, but my favorite moments are just spending time with family at the end of the day," he explained. "Presents mean a lot, but that’s something that’s going to be here and there. Spending time, spending cherished moments with family means a lot, especially during the holiday.

"I always remember having a big family gathering back then. Great food on the counter, playing great Christmas activities, playing different games and stuff. I always would remember and share those special memories that are in a special place in my heart. I think sharing those memories with my family is always going to be beautiful."

Conner also enjoyed every ounce of time he got to spend with family, especially when it came to a cherished Christmas tradition.

"I remember putting my tree up as a young kid at the house," he said. "We had a little small five-foot tree. Putting it up, just got you in the Christmas spirit early."

And perhaps some of us know what it’s like to be curious in the middle of the night, seeing if there are presents around the tree.

That was Higgins, who immediately knew his favorite Christmas memory, even if it came with some parental discipline.

"I remember one time waking up in the middle of the night, and my dad had got me this dirt bike," Higgins started. "It’s sitting in the living room. I woke up in the middle of the night, my parents are asleep. I go in there and I crank the dirt bike, and everybody in the house woke up. I ended getting a whooping very quick."

Don’t worry, Higgins was able to use his new dirt bike the next day.

The common theme at the end of the day here is quality time with family and making memories that will last a lifetime.

