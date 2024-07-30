Expand / Collapse search
NFL

NFL running back Rashaad Penny, 28, suddenly retires after six seasons

Rashaad Penny played in NFL for six seasons

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Published
The Seattle Seahawks drafted Rashaad Penny in the first round in 2018. But, after just six seasons in the NFL, the running back is calling it quits.

The 28-year-old made the surprising decision to walk away from the game on Tuesday. The Carolina Panthers placed the veteran tailback on the reserve/retired list earlier in the day.

Penny has faced some injury setbacks throughout his career, but he still managed to rack up 1,951 rushing yards over his five-year stint with the Seahawks and his one-year run with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rashaad Penny warms up

Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before playing the Denver Broncos at Lumen Field on September 12, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Dave Canales is entering his first season as the head coach of the Panthers, but several of his years on the Seahawks offensive coaching staff overlapped with Penny. 

"I've known Rashaad at his best," Canales said. "It was really a cool opportunity to see if we could get him to that kind of look.

"He came up and just felt he wasn't himself. I had to respect that going forward. I don't understand what that's like, to have a feel, to have a vision and wanting your body to do exactly what you're telling it to do and having it not respond in the right way."

Despite playing in just ten games in 2021, Penny had the most productive season of his career. He rushed for just under 750 yards and scored six touchdowns.

Rashaad Penny on the field

Rashaad Penny #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles in action against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The next season was marred by an injury when he suffered a broken fibula in Week 5.

Penny inked a one-year contract with the Eagles last March, but he would only appear in three games. Penny finished with just 33 yards on 11 carries.

Rashaad Penny warms up before a game

Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks warms up before the preseason game against the Chicago Bears at Lumen Field on August 18, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

He signed with the Panthers this past May.

Just last week, Penny expressed confidence in his abilities on the football field.

"I’ve always believed in myself, knowing my capabilities," Penny told the Charlotte Observer. "I think everybody else knows that when I’m healthy, I’m probably, like, a top running back in the league. I know my place. I know what I can do. So I just keep striving from there."

The Panthers still have depth in the running back room, with Chuba Hubbard, Miles Sanders and rookie Jonathan Brooks on the roster.

