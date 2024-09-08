NFL rookie quarterbacks Jayden Daniels, Bo Nix record first touchdowns of their careers

NFL rookie quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Bo Nix were unable to pick up victories for their respective teams Sunday, but they both registered the first touchdowns of their careers.

Daniels and Nix were both first-round picks in the 2024 draft. Daniels, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, was taken No. 2 overall by the Washington Commanders.

The Broncos selected Nix with the No. 12 pick after his stellar season at Oregon.

Daniels took the field as QB1 against a veteran Tampa Bay Buccaneers team. Daniels was 17-for-24 for 184 yards and used his legs to get on the board in the third quarter when he ran the ball into the end zone from the 1-yard line. He did not have a passing touchdown.

Tampa Bay defeated Washington 37-20.

The Denver Broncos rookie won the starting job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson for coach Sean Payton. Nix threw for 138 yards and was intercepted twice against the Seattle Seahawks. He also used his legs to get into the end zone. Nix had a 4-yard rushing touchdown with 2:09 left in the game. But it was too little, too late.

Seattle defeated Denver 26-20.

Daniels and Nix were the only rookie quarterbacks to score.

Chicago Bears’ No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams had a rough outing in a win.

He completed 14 of 29 passes for 93 yards, and Chicago’s defense and special teams stepped up for a 24-17 win.

Two other rookie QBs — New England’s Drake Maye and the Atlanta Falcons' Michael Penix Jr. — did not play.