NFL reporter Ed Werder reveals what he wishes he said to Deion Sanders during spat last season

An awkward moment occurred last year between Colorado Buffaloes head football coach Deion Sanders and seasoned football reporter Ed Werder, and there still seems to be some beef between the two.

Making an appearance on OutKick’s "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich," Dakich asked Werder what he did to "piss him off way back in the day," in reference to Sanders.

Werder said he has no clue, but he also does not think it takes much to tick off "Coach Prime."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Do you have to do something to him? Do you have to do something?" Werder questioned. "I don’t know. He and I had an interesting relationship when I covered the NFL. Sometimes good, sometimes bad."

However, that awkward moment came after the Buffaloes defeated then-ranked TCU in its opening game – Coach Prime’s first with Colorado. The hype train immediately started after that, but Sanders did say he "kept receipts" on those who did not believe in the program he was building.

COLORADO'S SHEDEUR SANDERS FACES RIDICULE FOR LEAVING LOSS TO NEBRASKA EARLY: ‘SELFISH’

Reporters noticed Sanders recognized Werder in the scrum after the game, and he asked him, "Do you believe?" Werder responded, "Believe in what?," to which Sanders just said, "He doesn’t believe. Next question."

Werder would respond later on X to fellow NFL writer Mike Freeman, who said "it’s not the job of writers to be cheerleaders for the team," to which Werder said, "You are so correct."

"The thing that happened last year after the TCU game when I tried to ask him question in his press conference, and he said ‘whoa whoa whoa, do you believe?’ and I just kept to trying to ask him the question, and he said ‘I’ve read all that bulljunk you’ve written’ or whatever, and I wasn’t even a writer," Werder told Dakich.

"I didn’t write, I didn’t cover college football, so I thought he invented all of this in his own mind and was now using it trying to show me up in a professional situation where if Deion knew me at all he would know I would never take an oath or an allegiance to anybody in a situation like that. Even if I was a Colorado man, I’m not going to say, ‘Oh yeah Deion, I believe.’

"In fact, ultimately, what I’ve told people my reaction was: believe in what? Which I thought was very fair and professional and down the line which is the way I like to be. In retrospect and in sort of a humorous way, I wish I had said when he said do you believe, ‘No, and neither should you.’ But I tried to maintain some level of professionalism in the room."

Now, Sanders’ program in Boulder has not done well since that win over TCU, collecting only four wins, which includes the opener this year against North Dakota State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Buffaloes ended their season on a six-game losing streak, finishing the year 4-8 overall.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.