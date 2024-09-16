Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

NFL officials reverse penalty on Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson after helmet comes off, fans unconvinced

The play occurred late in the 4th quarter

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The Philadelphia Eagles led the Atlanta Falcons late in the fourth quarter and needed a critical stop of the Kirk Cousins-led offense on fourth down with 5:38 left in the game.

Cousins received the snap and handed the ball off to running back Bijan Robinson. The second-year player was stopped dead in his tracks by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. As the defensive back attempted to celebrate the play, it appeared he had taken his helmet off.

CJ Gardner-Johnson in Brazil

Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #8, watches during warmups before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Green Bay Packers on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024 at the Neo Quimica Arena in São Paulo. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

NFL officials thought so too and threw a flag on Gardner-Johnson, which would have given the Falcons a new set of downs and extended the drive. Gardner-Johnson and the rest of his teammates were able to convince the officials that the helmet accidentally flew off of his head.

It would have been an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty if the call stood.

Fans were not exactly convinced that Gardner-Johnson did not purposely take off his helmet after stopping Robinson.

Darnell Mooney runs for a score

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, #1, runs past Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #8, for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game on Monday, Sept. 16, 2024 in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Instead, the Eagles, leading 18-15 at the time, got the ball on offense to try to run out the clock for the rest of the game. 

Philadelphia ended its next drive with a field goal to take the lead. However, Cousins marched the Falcons back down the field for a touchdown. The extra point put the team up 22-21 with less than a minute left on the clock.

CJ Gardner-Johnson chases Darnell Mooney

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Darnell Mooney, #1, runs for a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, #8, after a catch during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Sept. 16, 2024. (Bill Streicher-Imagn Images)

Jalen Hurts tried to get the Eagles in scoring position, but he was intercepted.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.