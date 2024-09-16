NFL officials reverse penalty on Eagles' CJ Gardner-Johnson after helmet comes off, fans unconvinced

The Philadelphia Eagles led the Atlanta Falcons late in the fourth quarter and needed a critical stop of the Kirk Cousins-led offense on fourth down with 5:38 left in the game.

Cousins received the snap and handed the ball off to running back Bijan Robinson. The second-year player was stopped dead in his tracks by Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson. As the defensive back attempted to celebrate the play, it appeared he had taken his helmet off.

NFL officials thought so too and threw a flag on Gardner-Johnson, which would have given the Falcons a new set of downs and extended the drive. Gardner-Johnson and the rest of his teammates were able to convince the officials that the helmet accidentally flew off of his head.

It would have been an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty if the call stood.

Fans were not exactly convinced that Gardner-Johnson did not purposely take off his helmet after stopping Robinson.

Instead, the Eagles, leading 18-15 at the time, got the ball on offense to try to run out the clock for the rest of the game.

Philadelphia ended its next drive with a field goal to take the lead. However, Cousins marched the Falcons back down the field for a touchdown. The extra point put the team up 22-21 with less than a minute left on the clock.

Jalen Hurts tried to get the Eagles in scoring position, but he was intercepted.