Seattle Seahawks

NFL officials' missed call during 49ers-Seahawks game bewilders fans

A replay showed Dee Williams' finger touch the ball

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 10

What is an NFL game without a little officiating controversy on the side?

The problem occurred in the fourth quarter of a tight game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night.

Dee Williams with Seattle

Dee Williams, #33 of the Seattle Seahawks, celebrates with teammates after a special teams tackle during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field on Oct. 10, 2024 in Seattle. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Seahawks cornerback Dee Williams went to field a punt from the 49ers as he had a 49ers player and one of his teammates surrounding him. The ball, at first glance, appeared to go off of Williams’ finger as it bounced up in the air. The ball was seemingly recovered by the 49ers.

However, NFL officials ruled the ball was downed and determined the ball did not touch Williams. San Francisco challenged the play, but the rule was upheld.

The Prime Video replay appeared to show the ball ricochet off of Williams’ finger, but there was one problem, apparently. NFL officials in the command center did not have that angle.

"I spoke with (NFL rules analyst and club communications liaison) Walt Anderson in the command center in New York and what they’re telling me, they did not get our enhanced video that we showed - the ball touching the finger," Prime Video’s rules analyst Terry McAulay said.

"What they had was the raw feed from our cameras. And it was not clear and obvious to them that it touched the finger."

The play and the explanation raised eyebrows on X.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks punted the ball away on the next drive and their comeback attempt was stymied.

George Kittle touchdown

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, #85, celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half at Lumen Field in Seattle on Oct. 10, 2024. (Steven Bisig-Imagn Images)

The 49ers won the game 36-24.

