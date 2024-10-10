George Kittle's 2 touchdowns hand Seahawks 3rd consecutive loss; 49ers get back to .500

The San Francisco 49ers played their third division game in their last four contests on Thursday, and they showed why they're still the kings of the NFC West.

The Niners went to Seattle and took down the Seahawks, 36-24, in a game they very much needed to win.

The Niners jumped out to a 16-0 lead, getting those points with three field goals and a 76-yard touchdown from Brock Purdy to Deebo Samuel. Seattle got on the board with a field goal to end the half, but to start the second, it was George Kittle finding the end zone to put San Fran up, 23-3.

But, the Seahawks weren't dead yet, as Laviska Shenault took the ensuing kickoff 97 yards to the house to cut the deficit to 10 points. Seattle then forced a punt, and a 13-play drive ended with a Kenneth Walker score, making it a 23-20 game at the end of the third quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Geno Smith threw a costly interception on his own side of the field, and three plays later, Kittle scored his second touchdown of the night.

d scored on a 4th and goal to keep Seattle's hopes alive, but Isaac Guerendo, in place for an injured Jordan Mason, ran for 76 yards, and then Kyle Juszczyk scored to all but ice it.

It's the third loss in a row for Seattle as things seem to unravel after winning their first three games of the season. As for San Fran, it was a big bounce back after losing to the Arizona Cardinals last week - both teams are now 3-3.

Purdy threw for 255 yards and three touchdowns, completing 18 of his 28 passes. Geno Smith racked up 312 yards, but he was picked off twice.

San Fran will host the Kansas City Chiefs next week for a Super Bowl rematch, while the Seahawks will head to Atlanta. for a date with the Falcons.

