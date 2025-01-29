NFL legend laments difficulty of beating Chiefs: 'You gotta beat the refs, you gotta beat Taylor Swift'

Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Reed underscored the difficulty of defeating the Kansas City Chiefs at their home stadium amid frustrations with the loss the Buffalo Bills suffered in the AFC Championship.

Reed, who starred as a Bills wide receiver during the team’s four straight Super Bowl losses, watched again as the team fell short against the Chiefs. He touched on the controversy surrounding the questionable calls from officials that seem to favor Kansas City as well.

Needless to say, the seven-time Pro Bowler was hot.

"The bottom line is you just gotta go out there and not play against the refs, but you kind of to a center point," Reed said on "The Jim Rome Show." "A lot of Chiefs are going to tell me I don't know what I'm talking about. That might be the case. But when you go into Kansas City, you gotta beat a lot of people. You gotta beat the team, you gotta beat the fans, you gotta beat the refs, you gotta beat Taylor Swift. You gotta beat everybody.

"If you just go out there and throw that all out the window and beat Kansas City at their own game, and beat them, that all is never gonna be said. Yesterday we didn't do that."

Reed said he wasn’t sure if the Bills would have won if the Xavier Worthy catch was overturned to be an incomplete pass and if Josh Allen got the first down on a 4th-and-1 play.

But it was those two plays that had fans wondering what officials were looking at the entire game.

Despite many eyebrows being raised, Dean Blandino, the NFL's former head of officiating, says he doesn't see favoritism toward the Chiefs.

"People are talking about officiating a little too much.… It's always going to be a part of the conversation," Blandino told TMZ Sports.

"Do teams get breaks at times? They do. And not every call is right. And sometimes that happens. I think it evens out over time. Me watching it, I don't see these games and say the Chiefs are getting all these calls. These are close, close plays, and they happened to go in the Chiefs' favor on Sunday."

Blandino also disputed any notion there is some sort of conspiracy to favor the Chiefs.

"I get it. I'm a fan first. I grew up in New York as a Knicks fan watching Michael Jordan crush my dreams and saying, 'The league wants Michael Jordan in the championships.' Ultimately, when you're a part of the NFL and you realize, for it to really be a conspiracy, do you know the amount of people that would have to be involved?

"Someone somewhere would slip up, and it would get out. If there was a room in the NFL office where they were writing the script, they never invited me, and I was the head of officiating. I feel like I'd be a pretty important contributor to that. I get it. People are passionate. I just think, sometimes, officials make mistakes… sometimes, when you have a team that has been this successful, I think it's par for the course."