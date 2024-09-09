NFL great Joe Theismann breaks down Caleb Williams' shaky 1st NFL game: 'He'll learn'

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams picked up the first victory of his professional career on Sunday, but his performance did not appear to be a contributing factor,

Williams only had 93 passing yards in the win, as the Bears’ scoring came on defense and special teams.

NFL legend Joe Theismann appeared on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show" on Monday and talked about the 2024 No. 1 overall pick’s performance.

"Caleb found out you can’t run away from defensive linemen at this level, and you can’t run around," Theisman said. "He’s gonna make great plays. You saw that yesterday. Very talented young man. That’s why he was taken No. 1 – because of his talent. But there’s such a learning process and such a huge curve that he and all the young guys are gonna have to master. It’s baby steps at this point."

Williams took a 19-yard sack at one point in the game. Theismann said the play underscored the point that the former USC star is not playing college football anymore.

"That was a lot like what you saw at USC except he ran away from people," he said. "When you really look at him in college, probably the best one or two athletes on the field. Now, he’s not. You got defensive lineman 250, 260 (pounds), who run as fast as you do and are as quick as you are.

"He’ll learn. He was taken at No. 1 for a reason. He has a lot of talent. Now it’s a question of being able to process all of the information, which there is a boatload of."

Williams will have a chance to show NFL fans across the nation what he is truly made of next Sunday night when the Bears take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.