Chicago Bears

NFL great Joe Theismann breaks down Caleb Williams' shaky 1st NFL game: 'He'll learn'

Williams had 93 passing yards in the win over the Titans

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NFL great Joe Theismann assesses Caleb Williams' first pro game Video

NFL great Joe Theismann assesses Caleb Williams' first pro game

NFL great Joe Theismann talks to OutKick's Ricky Cobb on "The Ricky Cobb Show" about Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams' first game.

Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Caleb Williams picked up the first victory of his professional career on Sunday, but his performance did not appear to be a contributing factor,

Williams only had 93 passing yards in the win, as the Bears’ scoring came on defense and special teams.

Caleb Williams runs onto the field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, #18, takes the field in his first regular season NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

NFL legend Joe Theismann appeared on OutKick’s "The Ricky Cobb Show" on Monday and talked about the 2024 No. 1 overall pick’s performance.

"Caleb found out you can’t run away from defensive linemen at this level, and you can’t run around," Theisman said. "He’s gonna make great plays. You saw that yesterday. Very talented young man. That’s why he was taken No. 1 – because of his talent. But there’s such a learning process and such a huge curve that he and all the young guys are gonna have to master. It’s baby steps at this point."

Caleb Williams walks off the field

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, #18, walks off the field with the game ball after the team's 24-17 win over the Tennessee Titans in an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Williams took a 19-yard sack at one point in the game. Theismann said the play underscored the point that the former USC star is not playing college football anymore.

"That was a lot like what you saw at USC except he ran away from people," he said. "When you really look at him in college, probably the best one or two athletes on the field. Now, he’s not. You got defensive lineman 250, 260 (pounds), who run as fast as you do and are as quick as you are.

"He’ll learn. He was taken at No. 1 for a reason. He has a lot of talent. Now it’s a question of being able to process all of the information, which there is a boatload of."

Harold Landry sacks Caleb Williams

Tennessee Titans linebacker Harold Landry III, #58, sacks Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, #18, during the second half of an NFL football game on Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Williams will have a chance to show NFL fans across the nation what he is truly made of next Sunday night when the Bears take on C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.