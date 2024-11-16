Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady has shown 'tremendous improvements' in broadcasting as NFL season continues

Halfway through the 2024 NFL season, Tom Brady, in his first year broadcasting with the Fox Sports team, acknowledged he’s trying to improve his color commentary alongside Kevin Burkhardt every week.

A former teammate of Brady's, a current contributor on "FOX NFL Sunday," hears those improvements.

Rob Gronkowski, arguably Brady’s favorite target during their NFL days, spoke to Fox News Digital about Brady’s analysis this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Not only does "Gronk" love being teammates with Brady in their post-playing lives, he sees the work his old signal-caller has put in to get better at his new career.

"He’s having so much fun, and I love it," Gronkowski explained after making an appearance at the grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge South Florida. "I love seeing Tom have that success. And what’s so good about it as well is he chimes in every once in a while to the pregame show booth while I’m at the desk. So, I’m able to ask him some questions before some games. And that’s really special to be teammates with him again off the field.

"We’re both teammates at FOX, and he’s doing such a good job. He’s made tremendous improvement."

ROB GRONKOWSKI EXPLAINS WHAT BILLS MUST DO TO TAKE DOWN UNDEFEATED CHIEFS IN RIVALRY GAME

Brady told Fox News Digital in September, after the start of the NFL season, he was "learning on the fly" with his new gig. With that comes challenges to adjust and adapt to his new passion.

Gronkowski knows what it’s like to transition to the broadcasting side of the business, so he has his friend’s back when it comes to not being perfect right off the bat.

"I mean, no one is going to go out of the gate — myself, not any analyst, not any commentator — no one is going to go out of the gates and be perfect. Just to see him improve week in and week out, that’s what it’s all about. That’s who Tom Brady is," Gronkowski said. "He’s a guy that’s going to make corrections. He's a guy that’s going to keep improving until it’s perfect."

Brady and Burkhardt’s "America’s Game of the Week" will be one of the best matchups of the weekend with the Buffalo Bills facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gronkowski was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame earlier this week, and he said he couldn’t escape a conversation without the game between the two AFC rivals being brought up.

The battle between the two conference powerhouses will feature two of the game’s top quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Whether it’s Bills-Chiefs or another matchup, Gronkowski is always looking forward to hearing Brady.

"Tom, keep doing you, man. Keep improving. We’re loving it," Gronkowski said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.