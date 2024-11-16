Expand / Collapse search
Rob Gronkowski says Tom Brady has shown 'tremendous improvements' in broadcasting as NFL season continues

Brady acknowledged 'learning on the fly' at first, but 'Gronk' loves what he's hearing from his Fox teammate

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Halfway through the 2024 NFL season, Tom Brady, in his first year broadcasting with the Fox Sports team, acknowledged he’s trying to improve his color commentary alongside Kevin Burkhardt every week. 

A former teammate of Brady's, a current contributor on "FOX NFL Sunday," hears those improvements. 

Rob Gronkowski, arguably Brady’s favorite target during their NFL days, spoke to Fox News Digital about Brady’s analysis this season. 

Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady celebrate Super Bowl victory

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) celebrate after beating the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. (Mark J. Rebilas/USA Today Sports)

Not only does "Gronk" love being teammates with Brady in their post-playing lives, he sees the work his old signal-caller has put in to get better at his new career. 

"He’s having so much fun, and I love it," Gronkowski explained after making an appearance at the grand opening of Great Wolf Lodge South Florida. "I love seeing Tom have that success. And what’s so good about it as well is he chimes in every once in a while to the pregame show booth while I’m at the desk. So, I’m able to ask him some questions before some games. And that’s really special to be teammates with him again off the field. 

"We’re both teammates at FOX, and he’s doing such a good job. He’s made tremendous improvement."

Brady told Fox News Digital in September, after the start of the NFL season, he was "learning on the fly" with his new gig. With that comes challenges to adjust and adapt to his new passion.

Gronkowski knows what it’s like to transition to the broadcasting side of the business, so he has his friend’s back when it comes to not being perfect right off the bat.

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski on field together

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) and tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Raymond James Stadium. (Kim Klement/USA Today Sports)

"I mean, no one is going to go out of the gate — myself, not any analyst, not any commentator — no one is going to go out of the gates and be perfect. Just to see him improve week in and week out, that’s what it’s all about. That’s who Tom Brady is," Gronkowski said. "He’s a guy that’s going to make corrections. He's a guy that’s going to keep improving until it’s perfect."

Brady and Burkhardt’s "America’s Game of the Week" will be one of the best matchups of the weekend with the Buffalo Bills facing off against the Kansas City Chiefs. 

Gronkowski was inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame earlier this week, and he said he couldn’t escape a conversation without the game between the two AFC rivals being brought up. 

The battle between the two conference powerhouses will feature two of the game’s top quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen. 

Tom Brady at 49ers game

Fox color commentator Tom Brady before a game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., Oct. 6, 2024. (Darren Yamashita/Imagn Images)

Whether it’s Bills-Chiefs or another matchup, Gronkowski is always looking forward to hearing Brady.

"Tom, keep doing you, man. Keep improving. We’re loving it," Gronkowski said.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.