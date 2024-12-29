Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

NFL fans mock Eagles' Kenny Pickett over bizarre play that led to fumble

Pickett had 2 touchdowns after embarrassing play

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett gave NFL fans a good laugh during the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

With the game tied at 7 apiece and about 12 minutes left in the first half, Pickett dropped back to throw the ball but didn’t release it. He stepped forward as if he was going to throw, but he held onto the football. He followed through as if he were passing, but the ball never left his hand.

Kenny Pickett's odd motion

Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett tries to hold on to the ball after his throwing motion was disrupted by Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau during the first half, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Pickett fell to the ground without being touched, and the ball came out of his hand. Luckily, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was there to recover the ball.

NFL fans immediately called it the worst play they have ever seen.

Pickett got the last laugh at the end of the first half. He threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith with 6:38 left in the half and then ran the ball into the end zone from the goal line as time expired in the half.

Kenny Pickett and DeVonta Smith

Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith and quarterback Kenny Pickett react after connecting for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the first half, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The backup had 133 passing yards in the first half. The Eagles led the Cowboys 24-7 at halftime.

Pickett was thrust into the starting role just before the Eagles’ penultimate game of the 2024 season against the Cowboys. Jalen Hurts suffered a concussion in the first quarter of last week’s loss to the Washington Commanders and wasn’t fully healthy in time.

Philadelphia hopes to wrap up the NFC East with a win over the Cowboys. The Washington Commanders are right on their tail at 10-5.

Kenny Pickett calls a play

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett calls a play during the first half on Sunday. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

The Eagles are 12-3 this season.

