NFL fans help clear snow from Bills' stadium ahead of game vs 49ers: 'Ready for football'

The San Francisco 49ers will take on the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night as wicked weather plagued the New York area and covered Highmark Stadium in snow.

Fans did their best to shovel out the snow as kickoff neared. Photos showed several people embarking on the task of trying to clear the snow from seats, walkways and the field.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The game was still set to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.

"Ready for football," the Bills wrote on X.

Lake effect snow pounded western New York, south of Buffalo, with as much as three feet of snow, according to Fox Weather.

Parts of Interstate 90 were forced to shut down because of the storm that moved across parts of Ohio and into Eric County, Pennsylvania.

SEAHAWKS STARS GENO SMITH, LEONARD WILLIAMS BURN FORMER TEAM; SEATTLE EXTENDS WINNING STREAK

New York State Department of Transportation workers did their best to clear roads around Highmark Stadium.

"NYSDOT forces have been doubling up on plow beats in and around the stadium since last night on Route 20, Route 20A, Route 219, Route 5, and Route 179," the agency wrote on X. "Tow trucks will be on standby to clear vehicles quickly and ensure traffic keeps moving.

"Go Bills!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Another one to two feet of snow was possible for western New York and another two to three feet of snow was possible for areas in northern New York, according to New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.