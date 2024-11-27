NFL could see 7-10 coaches fired after 2024 season comes to an end, analyst says

While many enjoy Thanksgiving football, all NFL teams know that the holiday means "Black Monday" isn't too far away.

It’s still a few weeks away, but "Black Monday" refers to the day following the final Sunday of the regular season, which is when organizations determine coaching moves depending on how the season went.

Well, one NFL analyst believes this could be a very busy Monday after Week 18.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated’s "Monday Morning Quarterback" made an appearance on "The Dan Patrick Show," where he said there could be seven to 10 head coaches fired after what’s been a tumultuous season for a lot of franchise.

Breer pointed out that two head coaches, Dennis Allen with the New Orleans Saints and Robert Saleh with the New York Jets, who were already fired mid-season.

"We have two, we have the Saints and the Jets, I think we can agree the Jags are sort of fait accompli, so that’s three, Dallas looks like it’s going that way, that’s four. So now, you only need three more so, I think it’s somewhere between seven and 10," Breer said.

"I don’t think it’s going to be record-breaking or anything like that, but I think it’s somewhere between seven and 10."

Looking at the teams Breer mentioned, the Cowboys are expected to move on from head coach Mike McCarthy, whose contract is up after Week 18. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones didn’t shut the door on a potential extension, but if Dallas doesn’t finish strong, it’s hard to see McCarthy returning despite three straight 12-5 seasons in years before 2024.

Then, Duval County has Doug Pederson already out the door despite a similar situation as McCarthy with the franchise sticking with him through a 2-9 season thus far.

Other coaches that find themselves on the hot seat are Brian Daboll (New York Giants), Matt Eberflus (Chicago Bears), Antonio Pierce (Las Vegas Raiders), and Zac Taylor (Cincinnati Bengals) among others.

As for Daboll, Giants owner John Mara did give him a vote of confidence, saying that he didn’t anticipate making any changes this offseason, which also includes GM Joe Schoen, despite the Giants heading into Thanksgiving to face the Cowboys with a 2-9 record.

NFL players, coaches and front offices all know that, despite playoffs not being in the picture, playing strong through the remainder of the year could be the difference between remaining in place or searching for the next opportunity.

