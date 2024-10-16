Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

NFL commish reacts to possibility of Taylor Swift owning piece of team

Swift has been a regular fixture at Chiefs games in the last 13 months

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
'Gutfeld!': How happy was the media about Taylor Swift's endorsement?

'Gutfeld!': How happy was the media about Taylor Swift's endorsement?

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld and the panel react to Taylor Swift endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris on ‘Gutfeld!’ (Courtesy: ABC News).

Tom Brady and Richard Seymour were both approved as minority owners of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday during a league meeting in Atlanta.

The two former NFL stars in the executive suite apparently triggered a question about Taylor Swift and the possibility of the pop star owning a piece of a team in the future. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, obviously, would welcome such an endeavor.

Taylor Swift smarks

Recording artist Taylor Swift enters the stadium via the tunnel prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Oct. 7, 2024. (Denny Medley-Imagn Images)

Goodell was asked if anyone approached Swift about buying a piece of the Chiefs, according to Sports Illustrated.

"If she’s interested, I think she has the ability to do it," Goodell responded.

Swift has a net worth of about $1.6 million, according to Forbes. It is likely only to grow as she announced the impending release of "The Eras Tour Book."

"We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," Swift wrote on her Instagram.

Roger Goodell in April 2024

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the crowd before the start of a Play Football Prospect Clinic with Special Olympics athletes on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

"The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" will be "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night," she added. 

Over the last 13 months, Swift has been ingrained in the NFL much more than anyone could have expected since she started dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Goodell addressed Swift’s presence at games before the Super Bowl in February.

Taylor Swift walks

Taylor Swift arrives before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New Orleans Saints on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

"I think it's great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why she is going to this game, why she is interested in this game. Besides (her relationship with) Travis, she is a football fan, and I think that's great for us."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.