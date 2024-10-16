NFL commish reacts to possibility of Taylor Swift owning piece of team

Tom Brady and Richard Seymour were both approved as minority owners of the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday during a league meeting in Atlanta.

The two former NFL stars in the executive suite apparently triggered a question about Taylor Swift and the possibility of the pop star owning a piece of a team in the future. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, obviously, would welcome such an endeavor.

Goodell was asked if anyone approached Swift about buying a piece of the Chiefs, according to Sports Illustrated.

"If she’s interested, I think she has the ability to do it," Goodell responded.

Swift has a net worth of about $1.6 million, according to Forbes. It is likely only to grow as she announced the impending release of "The Eras Tour Book."

"We’ll be kicking off the final leg of The Eras Tour this week, which is hard to comprehend. This tour has been the most wondrous experience and I knew I wanted to commemorate the memories we made together in a special way," Swift wrote on her Instagram.

"The Official Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour Book" will be "filled with my own personal reflections, never-before-seen behind the scenes photos, all the magical memories you guys brought every single night," she added.

Over the last 13 months, Swift has been ingrained in the NFL much more than anyone could have expected since she started dating Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

Goodell addressed Swift’s presence at games before the Super Bowl in February.

"I think it's great to have her a part of it. Obviously, it creates a buzz. It creates another group of young fans, particularly young women, that are interested in seeing why she is going to this game, why she is interested in this game. Besides (her relationship with) Travis, she is a football fan, and I think that's great for us."