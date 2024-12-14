Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina State Wolfpack

NC State football coach unimpressed with Bill Belichick question ahead of bowl game

'I’m really not thinking a whole lot about that program,' Dave Doeren said of UNC

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
close
Is Bill Belichick's long-term future with North Carolina in doubt? | The Herd Video

Is Bill Belichick's long-term future with North Carolina in doubt? | The Herd

FOX Sports' Peter Schrager joins Colin Cowherd to break down the one piece of Bill Belichick's contract that could raise doubts about his long-term future with North Carolina as head coach.

The rivalry between N.C. State and North Carolina still runs deep even with the regular season officially wrapped. 

During a press conference with reporters Friday, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren didn’t appear pleased that the first question of his media session was about rival head coach Bill Belichick. 

Belichick at conference

Head coach Bill Belichick of the North Carolina Tar Heels poses with athletic director Bubba Cunningham during a press conference Dec. 12, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

"That’s the first question I’m going to get today? Shocker," Doeren said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The question about the biggest news to hit the ACC this year was asked as N.C. State prepares for its bowl game against East Carolina, another in-state rival. 

Despite his initial remarks, Doeren did manage to welcome the famed former NFL coach to the conference before adding he’s not "really thinking" about North Carolina. 

"Well, one, welcome to the ACC, and  [I’m] excited to compete against coach. Obviously, all coaches in the business have a great amount of respect and know what he’s done in the profession. So, for me as a competitor, I’m excited to compete. And that’s about all I have to say about it because I’m really not thinking a whole lot about that program. I’m thinking about my own."

Dave Doeren looks on

North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren after a game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field.  (Brett Davis/Imagn Images)

BILL BELICHICK SAID HE ALWAYS WANTED TO COACH IN COLLEGE AFTER TAKING UNC JOB: 'DREAM COME TRUE'

Belichick, 72, entered the broadcast world after mutually agreeing to part ways with the New England Patriots last season. But the legendary coach returned to the sidelines when he agreed this week to take on the head coaching job at North Carolina. 

Belichick and Doeren will have a chance to settle things next year on the field. 

Bill Belichick looks out to crowd

North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Bill Belichick answers questions during a press conference at Loudermilk Center for Excellence.  (Jim Dedmon/Imagn Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Wolfpack are fresh off a victory in the long-standing rivalry, having defeated the Tar Heels 35-30 last month. 

For now, the focus for the Wolfpack on East Carolina when the two programs meet in the Military Bowl Dec. 28. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.