NC State football coach unimpressed with Bill Belichick question ahead of bowl game

The rivalry between N.C. State and North Carolina still runs deep even with the regular season officially wrapped.

During a press conference with reporters Friday, Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren didn’t appear pleased that the first question of his media session was about rival head coach Bill Belichick.

"That’s the first question I’m going to get today? Shocker," Doeren said.

The question about the biggest news to hit the ACC this year was asked as N.C. State prepares for its bowl game against East Carolina, another in-state rival.

Despite his initial remarks, Doeren did manage to welcome the famed former NFL coach to the conference before adding he’s not "really thinking" about North Carolina.

"Well, one, welcome to the ACC, and [I’m] excited to compete against coach. Obviously, all coaches in the business have a great amount of respect and know what he’s done in the profession. So, for me as a competitor, I’m excited to compete. And that’s about all I have to say about it because I’m really not thinking a whole lot about that program. I’m thinking about my own."

Belichick, 72, entered the broadcast world after mutually agreeing to part ways with the New England Patriots last season. But the legendary coach returned to the sidelines when he agreed this week to take on the head coaching job at North Carolina.

Belichick and Doeren will have a chance to settle things next year on the field.

The Wolfpack are fresh off a victory in the long-standing rivalry, having defeated the Tar Heels 35-30 last month.

For now, the focus for the Wolfpack on East Carolina when the two programs meet in the Military Bowl Dec. 28.