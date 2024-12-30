Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders

NBC omits 'Redskins' from ex-star QB's jersey as Jayden Daniels sets franchise mark, draws fan backlash

Jayden Daniels broke Robert Griffin III's franchise rushing record

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" broadcast came under fire as Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels broke the franchise’s rookie rushing record against the Atlanta Falcons.

Daniels ran for 127 yards in the 30-24 overtime victory. He has 864 rushing yards on the season to go along with six touchdowns. Robert Griffin III held the record with 815 yards during the 2012 season. The Commanders were known as the Washington Redskins then.

RG3 smiles

December 30, 2012; Landover, MD: Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) smiles on the bench against the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field. (Geoff Burke-USA Today Sports)

As a graphic showing Daniels and Griffin’s rookie season appeared, the former Baylor standout appeared on the screen without "Redskins" emblazoned across his chest. The team had the name underneath the NFL logo on their red jerseys that season.

NBC didn’t immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Jayden Daniels walks off the field

Dec. 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) looks on while leaving the field after defeating the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. (Amber Searls-Imagn Images)

Griffin was a Pro Bowler and the Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2012. He guided the team to the playoffs. Daniels is seemingly on the same trajectory. He’s gotten the Commanders back to the postseason and has been the best quarterback to come out of the 2024 class so far.

The Redskins name has been a source of controversy for years. Former team owner Daniel Snyder ditched it in 2020. The franchise was known as the Washington Football Team and then the Commanders.

Recently, the new Commanders ownership led by Josh Harris has worked with federal lawmakers to revive the old logo in some capacity.

Jayden Daniels waves to the crowd

Dec. 29, 2024; Landover, Maryland: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates while leaving the field after the Commanders' game against the Atlanta Falcons at Northwest Stadium. (Geoff Burke-Imagn Images)

Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., said on Fox News Channel’s "America Reports" last month that he backed a bill that would allow the franchise to use the RFK Stadum site as the team’s home in the future amid "good faith negotiations" that the league and the franchise would honor the Blackfeet chief logo that the organization used for decades.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.