WNBA

NBA star believes Caitlin Clark could score in the league, talks trans women in female sports

Nuggets' Michael Porter Jr's comments went viral as drama around Clark ensued

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 9

Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The topic of Caitlin Clark reached the NBA world over the last week with Commissioner Adam Silver weighing in on her popularity and the hard foul she received from a Chicago Sky player.

Comments from Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. last month about which WNBA player could potentially get a bucket against the men in the WNBA also went viral.

Michael Porter Jr vs Knicks

Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) is shown after making a basket in the fourth quarter against the New York Knicks at Ball Arena in Denver on March 21, 2024. (Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports)

He named Clark.

"She's cold, bro. I never watched her play until the tournament, and I was actually in shock how good she was," Porter said on the "Full Send Podcast." "The way she was and the range she has, she's like the female Steph Curry."

"Caitlin is cold. That is the one girl, if she was in an NBA game – on defense she would get cooked, but offensively, she'll knock down some corner threes or like a swing, swing three. She can shoot from that far."

FEVER COACH REVEALS CAITLIN CLARK'S INITIAL REACTION AFTER OLYMPICS SNUB

Chennedy Carter reaches in

Chicago Sky guard Chennedy Carter, left, guards Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark during a recent game. (Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images/File)

"Most women can’t compete with men, and I don’t think men should be able to transition and play with women. That whole conversation just irritates me."

Porter laughed when he was asked whether Angel Reese could score on him.

The clip of Porter’s comments went viral as Clark was snubbed from the U.S. Olympic roster and while she was on the receiving end of a hard foul from Chennedy Carter.

Caitlin Clark after practice

Caitlin Clark (AP Photo/Michael Conroy/File)

Clark has since tied the record for most 3-pointers in a single game with seven and became the fastest player to reach 200 points and 50 assists in a WNBA career.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.