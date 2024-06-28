NBA rivals Tyrese Haliburton, Jalen Brunson face off at WWE SmackDown

Madison Square Garden was buzzing during "Friday Night SmackDown."

After The Bloodline went toe-to-toe with Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens and Tiffany Stratton booked her ticket to the Money in the Bank ladder match, Logan Paul had another great way to keep the crowd lit up – he brought out an arch rival.

Paul was set to take part in a triple-threat Monday in the Bank qualifying match against LA Knight and Santos Escobar. The United States Champion announced to the crowd that he was bringing out someone who knew how to win at Madison Square Garden – Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton.

Haliburton and the Pacers defeated the New York Knicks in seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals this past year. Haliburton, wearing a Tyrese 3:17 as a nod to the legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, came out to a loud chorus of boos. He then had a staredown with Knicks star Jalen Brunson, who was in attendance for the WWE event.

During the match, Haliburton heard "F--- the Pacers" chants directed at him as well.

Paul called on Haliburton to give him the brass knuckles to help him cheat to win the match. Haliburton got the weapon, but Brunson hopped over the barricade to cause a distraction. The referees had to step in between the two NBA stars.

It caused enough of a distraction for Escobar to hit Paul with two knees in the corner. Knight then hit Escobar with a BFT. Paul tried to sneakily roll up Knight, but Knight countered and got the pinfall on Knight.

After the match, Haliburton and Paul confronted Knight in the ring, but Brunson backed up Knight and brought a chair with him in the ring.

Cooler heads prevailed, and Paul and Haliburton left the ring.

Knight is now a part of next weekend’s Money in the Bank ladder match. It’s the second straight year he will be a part of the event.