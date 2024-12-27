Navy denies Oklahoma victory in Armed Forces Bowl after stopping late 2-point conversion

Navy held on to beat Oklahoma 21-20 in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Friday.

After Oklahoma quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. connected with tight end Jake Roberts for a 10-yard touchdown with under 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables decided to go for the win.

Venables sent his offense back out to the field down 21-20, and the Navy defense slammed the door shut.

Hawkins was in the shotgun, was immediately overwhelmed by Midshipmen defenders in the backfield and eventually was taken down for the game-sealing sack on the two-point conversion attempt.

Oklahoma started out red hot, ending the first quarter up 14-0 after running back Gavin Sawchuk ran for a 21-yard touchdown and wide receiver Zion Kearney caught a 56-yard touchdown pass.

The Midshipmen then scored 21 unanswered points, starting in the second quarter.

Navy fullback Alex Tecza then ran in for an 11-yard touchdown for Navy, cutting the Sooners' lead to 14-7.

In the third quarter, quarterback Blake Horvath rattled off the longest run in Navy’s history.

Horvath faked a handoff, dashed into the open field and took off for a 95-yard touchdown. He was initially ruled short of a touchdown as he was taken down right at the goal line, but a replay review ruled it was a touchdown.

Horavth’s 95-yard scamper tied the game at 14 with 3:49 left in the third quarter.

The previous record for the Midshipmen came during the Roger Staubach era, when Johnny Sai had a 93-yard touchdown run against Duke in 1963.

Horvath later found the end zone again, running it in from 6 yards out to give Navy a 21-14 lead.

Horvath completed seven of 12 pass attempts for 92 yards, while rushing the ball 18 times for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

Tecza carried 15 times for 43 yards and a touchdown in the win.

Hawkins played well in the loss, completing 28 of 43 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns while rushing 17 times for 61 yards.

Sawchuk added 13 carries for 67 yards and a touchdown.

With the loss, Oklahoma finished the season with a 6-7 record.

Navy ended its season 10-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

