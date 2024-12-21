Myles Garrett issues ultimatum as future with Browns hangs in the balance: 'I'm not trying to rebuild'

The Cleveland Browns have three games remaining before they officially bring another disappointing season to a close.

Star pass rusher Myles Garrett appears open to continuing his career in Cleveland, albeit his time with the franchise could come to an abrupt end if the front office decides that taking a rebuilding approach is what's best for the team.

The Browns enter Week 16 with just three wins and are in last place in the AFC North division. Cleveland had to deal with uneven play from quarterback Deshaun Watson before he sustained a season-ending injury in October. The lack of production from the quarterback position appeared to directly impact the Browns' hopes of having a winning season.

The ruptured right Achilles marked the second consecutive year that Watson's season was cut short due to injury. The three-time Pro Bowler injured his shoulder last season in a Week 10 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The Browns enter Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals knowing they will not make it to the playoffs. Being out of contention for the postseason is not something Garrett is particularly thrilled about. The defensive lineman also made it clear that he was not interested in being part of a rebuild at this point in his career.

"Well, for me, I mean first of all I want to win. I want the Browns to be able to put me and us in position to win," Garrett told reporters. "I'm not trying to rebuild. I'm trying to win right now. I want that to be apparent, when the season's over and we have those discussions, I want them to be able to illuminate that for me, illustrate that for me, so that can be something that I can see in the near future. Because that's all we want to do."

Garrett was also asked if he would consider playing for another NFL franchise if the Browns' approach in the near future does not align with his.

"I mean, it's a possibility, but I want to be a Cleveland Brown," he said. "I want to play here, play my career here. But if we choose to do a rebuild and it's two, three, four years out, I want to be able to compete and play at a high level, play meaningful games and be playing past January."

Garrett does have two more seasons remaining on his contract with the Browns, but he could decide to seek a trade at some point during or before the 2026 season. Garrett was the top pick of the 2017 NFL Draft and has gone up to rack up an impressive 99.5 sacks so far during his standout career.

If the Browns want to improve their odds of winning in 2025 and beyond, the team's decision makers will have to find a solution at the quarterback position.

After Sunday's matchup with the Bengals, the Browns close out the regular season with games against the Miami Dolphins and Baltimore Ravens.

