NCAA

Mountain West Conference faces scrutiny as trans player receives honorable mention honors

Blaire Fleming and Brooke Slusser represented San Jose State for all-conference honors

Ryan Gaydos
Published
College volleyball team embroiled in trans athlete controversy reaches tournament after six forfeit wins Video

College volleyball team embroiled in trans athlete controversy reaches tournament after six forfeit wins

University of Nevada Reno volleyball captain Sia Liilii on the fight for fairness in women's sports as San Jose State University reaches the playoffs due to teams forfeiting matches to avoid facing their transgender team member. 

San Jose State women’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming was named an honorable mention selection by the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday ahead of its tournament.

Fleming, a transgender woman, led the team in kills during the regular season with 297 and has a team-leading 3.86 kills per set. Brooke Slusser, who sued the school over Fleming, was also given honorable mention honors.

Blaire Fleming of the San Jose State

Blaire Fleming, #3 of the San Jose State Spartans, reacts during the second set against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Court at East Gym on Oct. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

Social media users on X scrutinized the Mountain West Conference for giving honors to Fleming amid the controversy around trans inclusion in women’s sports.

San Jose State is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and have a bye right into the semifinals. The Spartans finished the season 14-6 overall and 12-6 against Mountain West opponents. Six of their wins came as forfeits as teams decided against playing San Jose State.

SJSU TRANSGENDER VOLLEYBALL SCANDAL: TIMELINE OF ALLEGATIONS, POLITICAL IMPACT AND A RAGING CULTURE MOVEMENT

Brooke Slusser and Blaire Fleming

Brooke Slusser, #10, and Blaire Fleming, #3, were given all-conference honors. (Getty Images)

Two of those teams could end up playing San Jose State in the tournament. Utah State faces Boise State in the quarterfinals. The winner will play San Jose State but could end up forfeiting the match. Neither team played San Jose State this season, likely over Fleming’s inclusion on the team.

It is unclear if either school would cancel their would-be conference tournament matchups.

Blaire Fleming on volleyball court

Blaire Fleming, #3 of the San Jose State Spartans, looks on during the third set against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Court at East Gym on Oct. 19, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

A federal judge also blocked a motion that would have barred Fleming from competing in the Mountain West Conference and an appeals court upheld the decision.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.