Mountain West Conference faces scrutiny as trans player receives honorable mention honors

San Jose State women’s volleyball player Blaire Fleming was named an honorable mention selection by the Mountain West Conference on Tuesday ahead of its tournament.

Fleming, a transgender woman, led the team in kills during the regular season with 297 and has a team-leading 3.86 kills per set. Brooke Slusser, who sued the school over Fleming, was also given honorable mention honors.

Social media users on X scrutinized the Mountain West Conference for giving honors to Fleming amid the controversy around trans inclusion in women’s sports.

San Jose State is the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament and have a bye right into the semifinals. The Spartans finished the season 14-6 overall and 12-6 against Mountain West opponents. Six of their wins came as forfeits as teams decided against playing San Jose State.

Two of those teams could end up playing San Jose State in the tournament. Utah State faces Boise State in the quarterfinals. The winner will play San Jose State but could end up forfeiting the match. Neither team played San Jose State this season, likely over Fleming’s inclusion on the team.

It is unclear if either school would cancel their would-be conference tournament matchups.

A federal judge also blocked a motion that would have barred Fleming from competing in the Mountain West Conference and an appeals court upheld the decision.