MLB pitcher immediately regrets reasoning for wanting to meet Abraham Lincoln: 'That sounds bad'

The Little League Classic gave Major League Baseball players the chance to be kids again, but there was certainly an awkward moment.

Throughout the Little League World Series, viewers can see the kids' favorite teams, athletes, foods and other fun facts about them.

Yankees and Tigers players did the same thing over the weekend, paying homage to the tournament in Williamsport.

Several players, including Detroit pitcher Beau Brieske, were asked who they would want to meet, dead or alive.

He had a solid answer in Abraham Lincoln, because who wouldn't want to shoot the stuff with one of the greatest figures in American history?

But his reasoning, Brieske quickly realized, could have been better articulated.

"One person I would love to meet: Abraham Lincoln," Brieske said. "I’d just like to pick his brain, to be quite honest with you."

That was followed by an awkward pause.

"That sounds bad now that I say it," Brieske quickly realized.

Lincoln was shot in the back of the head and killed by John Wilkes Booth at Ford's Theatre in 1865. That fact made Brieske appear to immediately regret his comment.

Brieske said it innocently enough.

And maybe if he hadn't caught himself, no one would have batted an eye. But Brieske is now the butt of some humor.

